White Sox to open Cactus League schedule against Cubs

The White Sox will play the Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., on Feb. 22 for their Cactus League opener, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.
The Cubs play at the Sox on March 7 at Camelback Ranch. The spring finale is March 23 against the visiting Diamondbacks, four days before regular season opener against the Angels March 27 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Sox’ home spring opener is Feb. 24 against the Rangers.
Spring training schedules were unveiled Thursday.
