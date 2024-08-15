The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 15, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox to open Cactus League schedule against Cubs

Spring training schedules were announced on Thursday.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Rangers White Sox Spring Baseball

White Sox fans play catch at Camelback Ranch before a spring training baseball game in 2021.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photos

The White Sox will play the Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., on Feb. 22 for their Cactus League opener, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

The Cubs play at the Sox on March 7 at Camelback Ranch. The spring finale is March 23 against the visiting Diamondbacks, four days before regular season opener against the Angels March 27 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox’ home spring opener is Feb. 24 against the Rangers.

Spring training schedules were unveiled Thursday.

Share
