Dominic Leone lands on 60-day IL; White Sox reinstate Matt Foster

HOUSTON — Right-hander Matt Foster, who hasn’t pitched for the White Sox since 2022, was returned from his injury rehabilitation assignment and reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday, filling a spot in the bullpen vacated by Dominic Leone.

Leone, just back from lengthy stint on the IL, left Wednesday’s loss to the Yankees in the seventh inning with a right UCL sprain that put him on the 60-day IL Friday, ending his season.

Leone was 0-2 with a 6.63 ERA in 19 innings, with 17 strikeouts over 23 relief appearances this season.

Foster, 29, has been on the IL since the start of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery performed on April 19, 2023. He owns a 2.45 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 14 rehab games with Triple-A Charlotte and the Arizona Complex League White Sox this season.

Foster’s last appeared in a major-league game was September 1, 2022 against the Royals. He owns a 9-4 record and 4.39 ERA with two saves in 108 career games (two starts) over three seasons with the Sox.

