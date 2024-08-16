Garrett Crochet strikes out nine, Robert hits two homers as White Sox upend Astros

HOUSTON — White Sox ace left-hander Garrett Crochet returned to his 2024 All-Star form.

Luis Robert Jr. was back to his 2023 All-Star form.

After going 0-3 with a 8.78 ERA in his four starts since his scoreless inning at the All-Star Game, Crochet threw 55 pitches, 43 of them for strikes over four innings of one-run, four-hit ball with nine strikeouts in a 5-4 victory against the Astros, who had won eight games in a row entering Friday’s game in Houston. Crochet did not walk a batter.

And Robert, after going 5-for-46 in his previous 11 games, went 4-for-4 including two homers against righty Spencer Arrighetti, one of them a 412-foot shot to the train tracks beyond left field. Robert drove in four runs.

It was the Sox’ 30th victory to go with 93 losses. The Astros, who are 58-37 since April 27, fell to 65-56. Chad Kuhl allowed a pinch homer to Jon Singleton in the ninth but struck out Jose Altuve to end the game for his second career save.

On a watch-and-see pitch limit as he hits the second half of August in his first year of starting, Crochet was pulled after four innings with a three-run lead thanks to two home runs by Luis Robert Jr.

“Every game is a little bit different, be mindful of where he’s at in the year,” interim manager Grady Sizemore said before the game. “It’s not set on innings or a pitch count, it’s just based on how the game is going.

“Whether it’s stressful innings or not, or where he’s at, just kind of monitor the game and try to be safe and let him go out and do his thing.”

Crochet used more of his four-pitch mix, worked both sides of the strike zone and pitched up and down to the Astros, whose only run against him came on Yordan Alvarez’ bloop RBI single in the second.

He was pulled in favor of Touki Toussaint, who pitched a scoreless fifth before allowing a two-run homer to Jake Meyers, who struck out twice against Crochet.

If discussions have taken place among Crochet and the Sox brain trust about shutting him down soon, Sizemore said he isn’t privy to them.

“I know we’ll be mindful of his innings and pitches and as we get closer to the end of the year there may be a point, but I haven’t had that discussion, I haven’t heard anything yet so, nothing new there,” Sizemore said.

Leone to 60-day IL; Foster reinstated

Right-hander Matt Foster, who hasn’t pitched for the Sox since 2022, was returned from his injury rehabilitation assignment and reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday, filling a spot in the bullpen vacated by Dominic Leone.

Leone, just back from lengthy stint on the IL, left Wednesday’s loss to the Yankees in the seventh inning with a right UCL sprain that put him on the 60-day IL Friday, ending his season.

Leone was 0-2 with a 6.63 ERA in 19 innings, with 17 strikeouts over 23 relief appearances this season.

Foster, 29, has been on the IL since the start of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery performed on April 19, 2023. He owns a 2.45 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 14 rehab games with Triple-A Charlotte and the Arizona Complex League White Sox this season.

Protecting a 5-3 lead, Foster, in his first appearance since September 1, 2022 against the Royals, pitched a scoreless eighth.

Homecomings for Lee, Julks

Former Astros Korey Lee and Corey Julks were given video tributes before the game.

Lee was an Astros’ first-round draft choice in 2019. Julks grew up in the Houston area, attended the University of Houston and was drafted by the Astros in 2017.

“They taught me how to win, what it takes to win,” Lee said Friday. “That’s what we’re carrying on over here, a lot of good pieces over here to make that dream come true. It’s all part of the process.”

Broadcast bits

Gordon Beckham is filling in for Steve Stone in the booth in Houston. At San Francisco Monday through Wednesday, Len Kasper and Beckham take the TV booth while Connor McKnight and Darrin Jackson do radio. Schriffen has a UFC assignment in Las Vegas.

