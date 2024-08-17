Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
White Sox trounced by Astros, fall to 30-94

Sizemore doesn’t want White Sox thinking about Mets reachable record for futility

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox Astros Baseball

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, right, beats Chicago White Sox’s Gavin Sheets, left, to second base for an unassisted double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Houston.

Kevin M. Cox/AP Photos

HOUSTON – That 1962 Mets record for losses in a season will keep coming up unless the White Sox go on an unexpected hot streak, but interim manager Grady Sizemore wants his players to turn a deaf ear to it.

“I don’t want guys thinking about that,” Sizemore said before the Sox’ 6-1 loss to the Astros Saturday night. “We’re focused on tonight. You can’t get caught up in all the other stuff. None of that really matters. You’re either in the playoffs and you make the World Series or you don’t.”

While going 2-5 since Sizemore took over for Pedro Grifol, the Sox have generally played a better brand of ball, but not Saturday. In the Astros’ three-run third against righty Chris Flexen, a routine throw-in from left fielder Andrew Benintendi skipped away from third baseman Lenyn Sosa, Jose Altuve stole third base standing up against Flexen (2-12, 5.46 ERA), the Astros’ Yordan Alvarez was caught between third and home but got back to third safely and a double play wasn’t turned by second baseman Brooks Baldwin because of a small glitch in his transfer.

Gavin Sheets was doubled off second base in the fourth, and in the fifth, Luis Robert, who is 17-for-20 in stolen bases, made the first out trying to steal second with the Sox trailing 4-1. The newest Sox, reliever Gus Varland, tossed away a pickoff attempt at first, allowing a runner to score from third.

Big and little things gone wrong have added up to a 30-94 record. The Mets were 40-120 in 1962, and the Sox (66-56) Friday, are on pace for 122.8 losses. The franchise record for losses is 106, in 1970.

“We’re all playing for something out there but it’s not for some record or whatever, it’s to get better and play as a unit,” Sizemore said.

The Sox, who had five hits, are 0-18 in Flexen’s last 18 starts.

De Los Santos claimed off waivers

Right-hander Enyel De Los Santos was claimed off waivers from the Yankees, Varland was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and righty Steven Wilson (5.71 ERA) landed on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain.

Right-hander Mike Clevinger was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

De Los Santos, 28, was routed by the Sox in his last game, giving up seven runs on eight hits in a 12-2 Sox loss to the Yankees Monday before being designated for assignment.

He is 1-2 with a 5.79 ERA and one save in 49 combined relief appearances between the Yankees and Padres this season. He was traded by the Padres to the Yankees on July 30 as part of a three-player deal. De Los Santos 14-6 with a 4.52 ERA in 214 career games with five teams.

Varland, 27, owns 3.86 ERA in four games with Triple-A Charlotte. He made seven relief appearances with the Dodgers (3.00) ERA (2 ER/6.0 IP) before being DFA’d.

About that bullpen

The bullpen owned a major league worst 5.03 ERA entering Saturday, including 6.17 since the All-Star break.

While traded Michael Kopech has faced 27 batters, allowing one hit and one walk with 13 strikeouts for the Dodgers, Chad Kuhl was used for his second career save Friday. And Matt Foster, pitching for the first time since 2022 due to Tommy John surgery, was asked to pitch the eighth protecting a two run lead.

“It’s been tough,” Sizemore said. “We’ve been mixing and matching, we don’t have a set of guys in certain roles, so everyone has been asked to do a lot of different things. It’s a tough position to put those guys in and they’ve all responded really well.”

