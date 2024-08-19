White Sox' Andrew Benintendi shows signs of life after 'terrible' first half

SAN FRANCISCO – Andrew Benintendi got the night off Monday, at least from the starting lineup against Giants left-hander Kyle Harrison. It’s better when he’s off for a rest and not because he’s going bad.

After an awful start, the White Sox left fielder has produced more in line with what was expected when the Sox signed him to a five-year, $75 million contract before last season. It’s only a stretch of 12 games, but it’s something.

“It feels good to get back into it,” said Benintendi, who had hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games entering Monday. “I’m trying to break this down in two seasons at this point. Obviously the first half was terrible. Just trying to capitalize on what I can.”

Benintendi is batting .216/.269/.366 with 13 homers in 102 games. In his last 12 games, he was batting .311 with five homers, four doubles and 10 RBI, a stretch that included his 1,000th career hit.

“Just been able to hit my pitch and not foul them off,” he said. “I’m being more aggressive on pitches where I’m looking in the zone. Obviously, the results are better to have than not. In the first half there were a lot of times I hit the ball hard, just right at someone. It’s nice to see them fall.”

The difference in solid contact and fouling off pitches is very small, usually being slightly late or early or pulling off the ball.

“But I seem to be driving the ball harder now,” Benintendi said. “I’m looking to drive the ball now as opposed to just finesse something into left field or up the middle.”

De Los Santos added to roster, down goes Foster

All Matt Foster did in his return from Tommy John surgery was pitch a perfect inning in a victory against the Astros Friday. And so it came as a surprise in the Sox clubhouse that Foster was the one optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room for waiver claim Enyel De Los Santos, who was added to the active roster.

“It was nothing about his play, we just needed a roster spot for De Los Santos,” interim manager Grady Sizemore said. “It’s unfortunate,we didn’t want to send anyone out but it was a tough call, but as soon as we have an extra spot or someone else goes down, he’ll be the first guy back.”

At Charlotte, Foster has a 2.31 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings over 11 games.

De Los Santos, 28, was claimed from the Yankees Saturday. He owns a 4.51 ERA over 214 career relief appearances.

This and that

Foster became the 57th player used by the Sox (29th pitcher) Friday, breaking the franchise record of 56 set last season.

*Justin Anderson entered Monday with a 1.04 ERA and one hit and five walks allowed in eight appearances this month.

*Len Kasper and Gordon Beckham manned the TV broadcast booth with Steve Stone taking the road trip off and John Schriffen away on a UFC assignment. Connor McKnight joined Darrin Jackson on radio.



