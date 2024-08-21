Back to his roots, White Sox Andrew Vaughn enjoying "a kid's game"

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s still a kid’s game for Andrew Vaughn, who got to play in the city this week where he grew up going to Giants games, eating garlic fries and rooting for players on championship teams like Barry Bonds, Buster Posey and J.T. Snow.

Even during a season like this, where Vaughn had a rough first two months that coincided with a 3-22 start for the White Sox propelling them toward a record season for futility, seeing the big picture helped him persevere.

“I texted a family friend just this morning and the words I used were ‘It’s the best job in the world,’ ’’ Vaughn told the Sun-Times before the Sox defeated the Giants 6-2 to avoid a series sweep. “Yeah, it’s work, it’s a job you have to show up to, and you have to perform. But it’s a kid’s game.”

Vaughn drove in Luis Robert Jr. with a sacrifice fly Wednesday, and had a potential ninth-inning go-ahead single taken away by diving shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald, settling for an infield single that loaded the bases and leaving the hero’s honor for catcher Korey Lee, his former Cal teammate.

After lefty Erik Miller struck out left-handed hitting Gavin Sheets, the Sox’ hottest hitter, Lee broke a tie against righty Spencer Bivens, and Lenyn Sosa drove in two more runs with a single to make it 6-2.

Vaughn said he may have been a better pitcher at Maria Carrillo (Calif.) High School, located 67 miles north of Oracle Park, but at Cal-Berkeley he realized a major league dream was possible when he blossomed as a hitter worthy of a No. 3 overall draft selection by the Sox in 2019.

He leads the Sox with 107 hits, 27 doubles, 53 RBI and 47 runs and tied for second with 14 homers.

He didn’t hit his first home till May 10 and owned a .199 average through May. Taking a strong finish into the offseason is the goal.

Being home reminds Vaughn of his roots and appreciating everything about a game he’ll always love.

“It’s everything,” he said. “It’s the challenge, it’s the grind, it’s looking back to when you were a Little Leaguer picking flowers [on the field], and now you’re 26 years old playing a kid’s game.”

Lee’s revenge

Lee made the last out in the first game of the series in a 5-3 loss, but this time came back from an 0-2 count.

“Felt like I was there two days ago, brought back the memories,” Lee said. “Looking at the notes and scouting report and having a plan and talking to [hitting coach] Marcus [Thames], got a good pitch to hit and hit it up the middle. Good things happen when you trust your plan.”

Lee pumped his fist at the dugout while running to first.

“That was one of my favorites this year,” he said. “That was one we can build off as a team, as an individual. Dugout full of great guys and I’m just trying to come through for them.”

Bullpen day

A bullpen owning a 6.15 ERA with a 2-15 record over the last 41 games shined Wednesday in relief of Garrett Crochet.

Chad Kuhl, Justin Anderson, Fraser Ellard combined for five innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with eight strikeouts and no walks in relief of Crochet. Former Giant John Brebbia pitched the ninth.

Kuhl struck out four and Ellard (two strikeouts) got his first career win. The Sox are 3-12 when tied through the eighth inning.



