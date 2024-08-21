Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
White Sox' Garrett Crochet's value extends beyond pitching

Leadership, intangibles evident in All-Star left-hander’s first season as starter

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Chicago White Sox v San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Garrett Crochet #45 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on August 21, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776097727

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

SAN FRANCISCO -- Enjoy Garrett Crochet while you have him, White Sox fans. And don’t blink while you do.

Crochet’s starts have been limited to an average of 3 1/3 innings and 60 pitches in his last seven outings as precautions are taken by the Sox and the All-Star left-hander alike to protect his valuable arm.

Crochet allowed two runs in four innings against the Giants Wednesday, both coming in his fourth and last inning. He struck out four, walked one and allowed four hits, throwing 38 of 57 pitches for strikes.

“We’re going to keep him on a limit each time out,” interim manager Grady Sizemore said Wednesday, offering no change in the ongoing plan for Crochet. “That will probably slowly decrease as we get closer to the finish line here. We’re going to try to protect him while still getting good work out of him.”

Crochet appears to have a valuable and lucrative career ahead, most likely with another franchise as general manager Chris Getz proceeds with a rebuilding plan that could involve a trade, unless the Sox do the unexpected and open their checkbook for a long-term deal. It’s generally not the Sox’ style to do such things, especially with pitchers who will command the type of cash Crochet will on the open market.

He will be paid for what he can do every fifth day, but value extends beyond that, Sizemore said. Transitioning to starter from reliever and on a staff with fewer veterans, Crochet’s clubhouse presence became bigger in spring training, even before he won the job as Opening Day starter.

“Guys gravitate toward him,” Sizemore said. “Out there during BP when he’s not throwing, he’s out there shagging, he’s getting his staff with him. He’s showing how much of a leader he can be. It’s not easy, transitioning into that role from reliever to starter and it’s also not easy to have to deal with all the trade talk and to be put on a pitch limit or innings limit.

“That’s a lot for a young player to handle, and he’s been a pro about all of it. Hasn’t complained, just shows up ready to work, positive and just competes, too. When he goes out there, it’s a lot of intensity, a lot of energy and guys feed off of that. You can see guys want to play really hard for him and really try to get him a win.”

Even though he performs every five days, Crochet’s presence is felt, a needed one during a season like this, with the Sox taking a 30-97 record into Wednesday. Sizemore has taken notice.

“He’s been a positive influence, every day out there,” Sizemore said. “He’s had a great year, he got to make his first All-Star appearance. He’s well-liked. I don’t think there’s a guy in that clubhouse that doesn’t have nothing but positive things to say about him.”

