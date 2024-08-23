Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 23, 2024
White Sox Sports

White Sox GM Chris Getz gets his priorities straight

His process to hone in on the team’s next skipper is underway, even as interim manager Grady Sizemore impresses.

By  Mike Clark
   
Chris Getz

“We’re still getting organized, building our criteria we’re looking for,” White Sox general manager Chris Getz said of the team’s managerial search.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Share

Considering how grim the present is for the White Sox, the temptation is to look to the future as much as possible.

And that’s what general manager Chris Getz is doing.

Before the Sox opened a four-game series with the Tigers on Friday night, Getz talked about the search for a permanent manager to replace Pedro Grifol, his early impressions of interim skipper Grady Sizemore and the promise of better days ahead via an improving farm system.

Getz’s stated intention when -he fired Grifol on Aug. 8 was to find a fresh voice from outside the organization. Though that could describe Scott Servais, who lost his job this week amid the Mariners’ free fall, it also could include any number of candidates who still will be working through the end of September — if not longer.

So there’s little reason to rush the search process, according to Getz.

“We’re still getting organized, building our criteria we’re looking for,” he said. “Obviously, names come in left and right to various people throughout the organization. We want to put pen to paper on what the attributes are going to be for our future manager, and then we’ll target those individuals.”

How soon could that happen? Maybe next month.

“It’s possible,” Getz said of interviewing candidates in September. “You’re at the mercy of other clubs, and [we’re] very sensitive to their situations, whether in a playoff hunt or even to get to the finish line. We want to get started when the appropriate time is for the White Sox. But in regards to the right timetable, there are some variables we won’t have control over.”

Meanwhile, Sizemore is in charge of changing the mojo for a historically bad team trying to avoid the worst record in modern MLB history. In a small sample size — the Sox were 3-8 under Sizemore entering Friday — Getz likes what he has seen.

“One of the things Grady does so well is the ease he has with people in general,” Getz said. “He’s one that can take what many would make a complex issue and simplify it. It speaks to his confidence, his ability to communicate in an effective manner.

“I knew he had that talent in him, but to see him go to work with it has been enjoyable.”

There’s also talent in the minor leagues. The Sox had one of MLB’s worst farm systems last year, when they had a No. 26 preseason ranking, according to MLB.com. Now, they’re 11th with four top-100 prospects: left-hander Noah Schultz (15th), shortstop Colson Montgomery (28th), newly drafted lefty Hagen Smith (32nd) and catcher Edgar Quero (63rd).

“The farm system is an indicator we are headed in the right direction,” Getz said, especially in one key area.

“We feel very good where we are from the starting-pitching standpoint. What [director of pitching] Brian Bannister has done, and [pitching coach] Ethan Katz and others throughout the organization — that put us in a pretty solid position.”

All that being said, they’re on pace to post back-to-back 100-loss seasons for the first time in club history.

“We’ve got to put our heads together to improve in all facets of the organization,” Getz said. “We knew there would be no shortcuts along the way. We’re just committed to doing what’s right for us long-term, and we’ve got to stay the course and not cave based on pressure or noise outside of the organization.”

Share
Next Up In Chicago White Sox
What grade did you give the Bears' 'Hard Knocks'? And which Chicago baseball broadcast duo is your favorite?
White Sox' Davis Martin then and now: 'Night-and-day difference'
Back to his roots, White Sox' Andrew Vaughn enjoying 'a kid's game'
White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet's value extends beyond pitching
The White Sox keep losing. Reduced 2025 tickets to hell on sale now!
White Sox right-hander Davis Martin still without a win despite good performances
The Latest
amtrak.jpeg
News
Amtrak train hits car in Edgebrook, causing delays
Traffic was backed up, and Amtrak and Metra trains were stopped for more than an hour after the train clipped a car near Caldwell and Lehigh avenues. No injuries were reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
DNCProtestWed-082224-41.jpg
Columnists
Like Kamala's mom demanded of her, Gaza protesters will 'do something' and keep speaking up
My Amee joined pro-Palestinian protesters at the DNC. So did Lily Greenberg Call, who left the White House over President Joe Biden’s lack of action to end the war in Gaza. Thousands of people are determined not to be silent about the bloodshed in Gaza.
By Rummana Hussain
 
Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to former U.S. President Donald Trump, attends the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 in Chicago
Columnists
Trump’s former fixer a top mixer at Democrat’s Chicago DNC fundraiser — ‘He was treated like a rock star’
Former MAGA man Michael Cohen was the unintended star of a fundraiser for Dem U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin at Harry Caray’s Tavern at Navy Pier Tuesday night. Heads turned, chat churned, and midnight oil burned when Cohen showed up.
By Michael Sneed
 
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs
Bears
With season opener in 2 weeks, it's about to get real for Bears QB Caleb Williams
Williams is right where he should be, if not modestly ahead, but the real reveal will be in two weeks. It’ll be the toughest test he has ever taken.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
Cubs
Cubs DFA utility man David Bote, recall infielder Luis Vazquez, claim right-hander Gavin Hollowell
Bote could remain with the team if he clears waivers.
By Maddie Lee
 