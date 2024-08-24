Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 23, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox CF Luis Robert Jr. might be breaking out of offensive funk

After going 2-for-4 in Friday night’s 5-2 loss to the Tigers, Robert was hitting .378 (14-for-37) in his last nine games with two homers and six RBI.

By  Mike Clark
   
Luis Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. has a slash line of .222/.279/.419 with 14 homers and 32 RBI in 72 games this season.

Jeff Chiu/AP

Share

Luis Robert Jr.’s stats are still not pretty, but the White Sox center fielder has shown signs he might be breaking out of a season-long offensive funk.

After going 2-for-4 in Friday night’s 5-2 loss to the Tigers, Robert was hitting .378 (14-for-37) in his last nine games with two homers and six RBI. That left him slashing .222/.279/.419 with 14 homers and 32 RBI in 72 games overall.

“The at-bats did improve [on the just-concluded road trip],” interim manager Grady Sizemore said before the game. “Sometimes it’s just having a little success that’ll maybe free you up a little bit and take the pressure off.

“But I definitely noticed a little bit of an adjustment with two strikes, and he’s just looked a little bit more comfortable up there. Hopefully, we can keep building off that.”

Before his recent uptick, Robert was in a 3-for-38 slump over the previous nine games. Pinpointing the reason for the 2023 All-Star’s struggles isn’t easy.

“Hitting’s tough,” Sizemore said. “I don’t know that there’s one answer. Every day you’re working on something — a feel, maybe it’s a mechanical thing. For him, he’s got to get that feeling back. Part of it’s probably confidence, some of it could be mechanics.

“But more than anything, I just want him up there free and just competing.”

One highlight in Robert’s otherwise grim stat line is his baserunning. He has stolen 20 bases in 24 attempts, and his 17 steals since July 1 are the most in the American League.

Injury updates

Third baseman Yoan Moncada (left adductor strain), who last played for the Sox on April 9, will start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, general manager Chris Getz said.

Right-hander Jimmy Lambert underwent season-ending shoulder surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles, a Sox spokesman confirmed.

Righty Michael Soroka (shoulder strain) threw a simulated inning “that went well,” Getz said. “He’ll be headed to Charlotte, as well.”

Two more right-handers, Drew Thorpe (right flexor strain) and Jordan Leasure (right shoulder impingement), will throw another side session, “and we’ll move forward from there,” Getz said.

Flexen rebounds

Chris Flexen had his first quality start since July 29 against the Royals, but he still tied the club record for most consecutive starts without a win (19), set by Dan Wright in 2003-04. Flexen left with the score tied 2-2 after going six innings and allowing two runs (both earned), five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

“Overall, solid — a good, quality start,” Flexen said. “Haven’t had one of those in a while, so that was a sigh of relief there.”

The Tigers scored two in the seventh off Fraser Ellard (1-2) and Jared Shuster to go ahead for good as the Sox fell to 31-98.

Shirt surprise

Even during a historically bad season, Sox players can find a way to lighten the mood.

Take Friday night, when some of them went through their pregame routines wearing a T-shirt featuring an image of Sizemore from his playing days.

“It was a nice surprise,” Sizemore said. “I was just walking out, and I saw a couple guys with it. I didn’t know what was going on. But it definitely got a good laugh.”

Javy heads to IL

The Tigers put shortstop Javy Baez on the 10-day injured list with right hip and lumbar spine inflammation.

Share
Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox GM Chris Getz gets his priorities straight
What grade did you give the Bears' 'Hard Knocks'? And which Chicago baseball broadcast duo is your favorite?
White Sox' Davis Martin then and now: 'Night-and-day difference'
Back to his roots, White Sox' Andrew Vaughn enjoying 'a kid's game'
White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet's value extends beyond pitching
The White Sox keep losing. Reduced 2025 tickets to hell on sale now!
The Latest
Chris Getz
White Sox
White Sox GM Chris Getz gets his priorities straight
His process to hone in on the team’s next skipper is underway, even as interim manager Grady Sizemore impresses.
By Mike Clark
 
Mount Carmel’s Braeden Jones (99) puts pressure on Madden Wilson (25) during a scrimmage on Thursday.
High School Football
No. 3 Mount Carmel will rely on Jack Elliott to lead young, talented new core
Elliott recently committed to Vanderbilt. He passed for more than 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns last season and rushed for 847 yards and seven TDs.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Crime scene tape. Stock photo.
Crime
1 killed, 1 wounded in Austin shooting
Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to the 700 block of North Leamington Avenue, where they found two men, ages 49 and 21, with gunshot wounds, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Santos_Yoni.jpg
News
Honduran teen drowns in Lake Michigan after helping girlfriend reach shore
Yoni Santos, 16, was last seen in the water Sunday near the 3100 block of East 77th Street.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
amtrak.jpeg
News
Amtrak train hits car in Edgebrook, causing delays
Traffic was backed up, and Amtrak and Metra trains were stopped for more than an hour after the train clipped a car near Caldwell and Lehigh avenues. No injuries were reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 