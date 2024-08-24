Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Saturday, August 24, 2024
White Sox newcomer Miguel Vargas struggling to find rhythm after deadline trade

Despite the rough numbers, manager Grady Sizemore is impressed by Vargas’ plate discipline.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
Entering Saturday, Miguel Vargas was hitting .093 in 16 games with the Sox.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

Miguel Vargas was the White Sox’ big get before the July 30 trade deadline. Interim Sox manager Grady Sizemore implied Vargas is pressing too hard as he tries to impress in his new surroundings.

“When you’re coming into an organization, you want to impress people and you want to just go off,” Sizemore said before the Sox’ game Saturday against the Tigers. “When that doesn’t happen right away sometimes you put a little bit more pressure on yourself to get the result instead of just focusing on the process.”

Acquired from the Dodgers as part of the three-team deal that sent Michael Kopech to Los Angeles and Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham to the Cardinals, Vargas’ Sox tenure has gotten off to a slow start. Entering Saturday, Vargas was hitting .093 in 16 games with the Sox. Over his prior 10 games, Vargas was 2 for 30.

But Sizemore likes some of what Vargas is doing at the plate. Through Friday, he had taken eight walks since the deal, and his chase rate has stayed better than league average.

He’s also getting more big-league playing time than he was with the Dodgers, one of baseball’s best teams and owners of a stacked lineup that included him only 30 times over two stints this year. The Sox, obviously, are not in the same category.

“I know coming to a new organization and a new team and a new lineup, you definitely are trying to feel comfortable and get in there, get in the swing of things,” Sizemore said. “I think he’s actually been giving us good at-bats. He’s not chasing a lot, he puts the ball in play. Sometimes it just takes a game or two to get your timing down and maybe just get some hits to take some of the pressure off.”

That is not why Vargas did not start Wednesday in San Francisco or Friday against the Tigers. Sizemore explained that the Sox could be facing a handful of lefties over their next two series, and that other players needed at-bats. Sizemore said that on Friday, he wanted to get Lenyn Sosa and Nicky Lopez at-bats.

“I’m trying to navigate and get everyone as many reps as I can so they can feel comfortable and not lose their timing,” Sizemore said.

Vargas returned to the lineup Saturday, hitting seventh and playing third base.

Sheets starts
Prior to Saturday, Gavin Sheets was a lifetime .155 hitter against left-handed pitchers. But Sheets has been the Sox’ best hitter of late, going 21 for 50 over his last 15 games.

Sizemore chose to start Sheets at first base, even against Detroit lefty Tarik Skubal, the runaway favorite for the AL Cy Young Award. Sheets has been giving the Sox “competitive” at-bats every night, per Sizemore.

“A lot of the guys have been stepping up and having great at-bats,” Sizemore said. “Him especially, he seems to have a big at-bat in big moments, whether it’s getting a rally going or getting guys in. I’m finding it hard to take him out of the lineup.”

Extending records
Enyel De Los Santos on Friday became the 59th player (and 31st pitcher) to appear for the Sox season, extending the franchise record. The prior mark was last year’s 56.

