White Sox on brink of 100 defeats after 13-4 loss to Tigers

The White Sox are one defeat away from 100 losses.

Labor Day isn’t for another week.

By dropping a 13-4 decision Saturday to the Tigers in front of an announced crowd of 23,570 at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox sank further into the abyss. Their record fell to 31-99 and a franchise-worst 68 games under .500. The Sox’ next loss will give them 100 in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history, and it will mark their third dip into triple-digits over the last six non-shortened campaigns.

They will almost certainly break the team record for losses set in 1970 (106). And it’s becoming more likely they will eclipse a longtime baseball punchline.

To avoid losing 120 games and matching the 1962 Mets for the most defeats of the expansion era, the Sox must finish 12-20. Twelve wins from their last 32 games would mean a .375 winning percentage to finish the schedule.

For most teams that would be an insultingly easy ask. The Sox are not most teams, and they enter Sunday with a .238 winning percentage, including a 4-28 second-half mark. They are also on pace to compile the lowest winning percentage in franchise history, below the 1932 group that went 49-102-1 for a .325 winning percentage.

Saturday night’s loss to the Tigers was just another typical event in the Sox’ march to history.

Starter Ky Bush was hoping to build off a strong start against the Astros when he pitched six innings and allowed one run while walking three. Saturday was not quite as good for Bush. In his fourth career start, Bush went only three innings and gave up five runs and eight hits, including Matt Vierling’s home run that kick-started a four-run third.

One positive for Bush was his improved control. In his first two starts, Bush walked 12 hitters. He’s walked four over his past two.

Interim manager Grady Sizemore wasn’t sure how Bush has cut down on the walks, but theorized he might be more comfortable in his surroundings.

“He’s up with us for the first time and it’s getting that comfort level,” Sizemore said. “Sometimes you’re trying too hard, putting too much effort in instead of just relaxing and letting your ability take over.”

That has not been an issue this season for Detroit’s Tarik Skubal, who entered Saturday as the clear favorite for the American League Cy Young Award. The Tigers gave Skubal a 5-0 lead, but the Sox got Skubal for three runs in the third inning.

A former standout player, Sizemore outlined how he’d approach facing Skubal. He would have been aggressive, but in a select area of the strike zone.

“When you’re going up against a team’s ace, a guy that’s leading the league in a lot of categories, you’ve really got to throw everything else away and compete,” Sizemore said. “He’s going to make good pitches, he’s going to get you out here or there, but you’ve got to be ready for that one mistake and not miss it.”

The Sox did that relatively well against Skubal, who lasted five innings and gave up eight hits, needed 88 pitches to record 15 outs.

As usual, it was far from enough.

In the fourth, reliever Touki Toussaint walked the first three batters he faced to begin the Tigers’ four-run inning. Colt Keith and Zach McKinstry added matching two-run homers in the ninth off John Brebbia.

A few minutes later, the Sox moved one loss closer to another unwanted milestone.