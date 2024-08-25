Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 25, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Jonathan Cannon struggles in White Sox' loss to Tigers

Cannon didn’t get out of the fifth inning, allowing eight hits and five earned runs with four strikeouts and four walks.

By  Mike Clark
   
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

“I feel good,” Jonathan Cannon said. “Body feels good, arm felt good today. The velo’s been fine for the year. It’s just about learning from this one and moving on.”

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Share

There aren’t a lot of current White Sox players who seem assured of sticking around till the next window of contention, but Jonathan Cannon looks like one of those keepers.

The 6-6 right-hander figures to be part of the team’s rotation of the future after allowing one run or fewer in six of his 15 starts in his rookie season.

Sunday was not one of those, as Cannon (2-8) didn’t get out of the fifth inning of a 9-4 loss to the Tigers.

He threw 93 pitches, allowing eight hits and five earned runs with four strikeouts and four walks.

But interim manager Grady Sizemore said Cannon has earned the benefit of the doubt.

“When you’re falling behind, it makes it hard,” Sizemore said. “He fought hard, kept us in the game. But he definitely didn’t have his best stuff, wasn’t as sharp.

“It’s going to happen. He’s been throwing so good for us, I’m not surprised [by] one outing where he just didn’t have a feel for everything.”

While the Sox are carefully monitoring the workload of ace Garrett Crochet in his first season as a starter, there are no similar concerns for Cannon. He’s at 90 2/3 innings this season, still shy of the 121 he threw last year in his first full pro season.

“I feel good,” he said. “Body feels good, arm felt good today. The velo’s been fine for the year. It’s just about learning from this one and moving on.

“I didn’t feel like the stuff was bad, I just didn’t have great command of it. Fell behind in a lot of counts, had to work out of some jams early. Then just a couple of seeing-eye singles in the fifth and a walk, that ended up doing it for me.”

Wait and see

Will Sox fans get to see more of the team’s future core players as the season winds down?

It remains to be seen, according to general manager Chris Getz, who is keeping a close eye on shortstop Colson Montgomery and catcher Edgar Quero at Triple-A Charlotte.

No decision has been made yet on whether Montgomery will be promoted when rosters expand in September, Getz said during his most recent media availability on Friday.

“He’s still working hard down in Charlotte,” Getz said. “We’re still looking for a little bit more consistency in the bat, There have been some positive signs along the way, but most importantly we have to make sure he is foundationally in a good spot before we challenge him at the major-league level.”

Montgomery was slashing .210/.328/.375 with 14 homers and 50 RBI through 106 games with the Knights.

Quero is slashing .284/.372/.473 in 95 games split between Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte. He’s been sidelined by an ailing back but is expected to return to action soon, Getz said.

“He’s a switch-hitter so you want to make sure he feels strong on both sides and certainly when he’s squatting behind the plate,” Getz said. “He’s had a tremendous year. He’s a big part of our future so we’re certainly not going to push him to the point where we put him in harm’s way ... to help our major-league club or anything like that.”

This and that

The Sox have lost 48 games after leading and 37 games when scoring first. Both are the most in MLB.

• Sunday was the fourth anniversary of Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter against the visiting Pirates. Giolito is now with the Red Sox and will miss the entire season after having elbow surgery.

Share
Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox suffer their 100th loss in typical fashion
Is it Aug. 25 already? White Sox hit 100 losses earlier on the calendar than any MLB team in modern era
White Sox on brink of 100 defeats after 13-4 loss to Tigers
White Sox newcomer Miguel Vargas struggling to find rhythm after deadline trade
White Sox CF Luis Robert Jr. might be breaking out of offensive funk
White Sox GM Chris Getz gets his priorities straight
The Latest
Riley Greene,Colt Keith
White Sox
Is it Aug. 25 already? White Sox hit 100 losses earlier on the calendar than any MLB team in modern era
No team got to the Big 1-0-0 earlier than Aug. 29 until this sad-sack Sox squad bumbled into our lives.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Darquisha Evans works on her daughter Da;Zyiah hair while in the background daughter Ka’Mia Averhart enjoys a refreshment during the 22nd Annual Back 2 School Event in the Near South Side neighborhood, Sunday, August 29, 2024. The back-to-school block party was one of several events across the South Side where families could get free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts. | Nima Taradji/For the Sun Times.
Education
Chicago Public Schools families are eager for start of school year but concerned about safety
Families attending a back-to-school block party on the Near South Side say they’re ready for classes to begin. But CPS staffing, gun violence and this week’s expected heat wave are issues of concern.
By Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
 
WEATHER-082624-03.JPG
Weather
Excessive heat warning issued for Chicago area as 'oppressive' heat, humidity arrive Monday
‘This will be the hottest air to impact our area so far this summer,’ forecasters say. The combination of heat and humidity Monday and Tuesday is expected to hit the triple digits, raising risks of dehydration and exhaustion.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Rick Steves visits Cinque Terre on Italy's northwest coast.
Travel Well
Rick Steves, travel writer and PBS host, reveals prostate cancer diagnosis
Author says he’ll have surgery next month and hopes to be ‘cancer-free and back at it by the end of October.’
By USA Today
 
Craig Counsell
Cubs
The Cubs' prolonged quest for .500 raises a question: Why are we supposed to care?
They finally got there Saturday, only to lose the next day
By Rick Morrissey
 