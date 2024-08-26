Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 26, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox claim Jacob Amaya off waivers, recall Bryan Ramos from Charlotte

White Sox make five roster moves

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 25: Bryan Ramos #44 of the Chicago White Sox looks towards the dugout in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 25, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776096248

Griffin Quinn/Getty

Share

The White Sox claimed infielder Jacob Amaya off waivers from the Astros Monday and made four additional roster moves before their game against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Lefthander Sammy Peralta and infielder Bryan Ramos were recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, left-hander Ky Bush was optioned to Charlotte and infielder Nick Senzel was designated for assignment.

Amaya, 25, was DFA’d by the Astros on Saturday. He was hitting .221/.308/.330 with five home runs, 10 doubles, two triples and 32 RBI in 73 games with Triple-A Sugar Land after being acquired from Miami on April 6. He has played in 35 games at second base, 25 at shortstop and seven at third.

He played on one game for the Astros this season.

Peralta, 26, is 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA in 20 outings with Charlotte this season and owns a 5.06 ERA in seven relief appearances over three stints with the Sox in 2024.

Ramos, 22, is hitting .257/.331/.412 withg eight home runs 59 games with Charlotte this season. He has hit safely in 10 straight games. He also appeared in 15 games with the Sox from May 4-29, hitting .196 with two doubles.

Bush, 24, was 0-3 with a 5.60 ERA in four starts after his contract was selected from Charlotte on August 5.

Senzel, 29, batted was 3-for-30 in 10 games with the Sox after signing as a free agent on July 17.

With the moves, the White Sox 40-man roster is at 40.

Share
Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Woman shot at White Sox game last year files lawsuit against team, stadium owners
Jonathan Cannon struggles in White Sox' loss to Tigers
White Sox suffer their 100th loss in typical fashion
Is it Aug. 25 already? White Sox hit 100 losses earlier on the calendar than any MLB team in modern era
White Sox on brink of 100 defeats after 13-4 loss to Tigers
White Sox newcomer Miguel Vargas struggling to find rhythm after deadline trade
The Latest
Bud Billiken 2024
La Voz Chicago
El año escolar de CPS ya comenzó; 4 cosas a tener en cuenta
Desde una posible huelga de maestros hasta una nueva junta escolar electa, el año escolar 2024-2025 promete cambios en las Escuelas Públicas de Chicago.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ  and Nader Issa
 
WEATHER-082624-03.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Aviso de calor excesivo para el área de Chicago el lunes, hasta 115 grados de índice de calor
Se espera que la combinación de calor y humedad del lunes y el martes alcance los tres dígitos, aumentando el riesgo de deshidratación y agotamiento. El área también está bajo alerta por la calidad del aire, provocada por el humo residual de los incendios forestales de Canadá, según los meteorólogos.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A CTA bus in traffic.
La Voz Chicago
La CTA añade servicio de autobús en algunas rutas, acercándose a los niveles de antes de la pandemia
El último impulso lleva el sistema de autobuses al 98% de los niveles de servicio programados antes de la pandemia, dijo el presidente de la CTA Dorval Carter Jr.
By Kade Heather
 
Chicago police continue to investigate a shooting at the White Sox’s baseball game at the stadium Aug. 25, 2023.
Crime
Woman shot at White Sox game last year files lawsuit against team, stadium owners
The suit claims employees working at the stadium were not properly trained and the security services they provided were inadequate to protect attendees.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
CPD-06.JPG
Crime
Death of man fatally mauled by dogs on West Side ruled accidental
Keshon Bullock died Saturday night of multiple injuries from dog attack on the city’s West Side, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 