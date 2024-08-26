White Sox claim Jacob Amaya off waivers, recall Bryan Ramos from Charlotte

The White Sox claimed infielder Jacob Amaya off waivers from the Astros Monday and made four additional roster moves before their game against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Lefthander Sammy Peralta and infielder Bryan Ramos were recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, left-hander Ky Bush was optioned to Charlotte and infielder Nick Senzel was designated for assignment.

Amaya, 25, was DFA’d by the Astros on Saturday. He was hitting .221/.308/.330 with five home runs, 10 doubles, two triples and 32 RBI in 73 games with Triple-A Sugar Land after being acquired from Miami on April 6. He has played in 35 games at second base, 25 at shortstop and seven at third.

He played on one game for the Astros this season.

Peralta, 26, is 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA in 20 outings with Charlotte this season and owns a 5.06 ERA in seven relief appearances over three stints with the Sox in 2024.

Ramos, 22, is hitting .257/.331/.412 withg eight home runs 59 games with Charlotte this season. He has hit safely in 10 straight games. He also appeared in 15 games with the Sox from May 4-29, hitting .196 with two doubles.

Bush, 24, was 0-3 with a 5.60 ERA in four starts after his contract was selected from Charlotte on August 5.

Senzel, 29, batted was 3-for-30 in 10 games with the Sox after signing as a free agent on July 17.

With the moves, the White Sox 40-man roster is at 40.

