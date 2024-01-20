The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Polling Place: How do voters feel about a potential new White Sox stadium in the South Loop?

Also, we asked about the Connor Bedard-less Blackhawks and the weekend’s NFL playoff matchups.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: How do voters feel about a potential new White Sox stadium in the South Loop?
Guaranteed Rate Field.

How do voters feel about saying goodbye to Guaranteed Rate Field and hello to a new stadium in The 78?

WBEZ

How many reasons could we list why a White Sox stadium in the South Loop might be a fine idea?

One reason? Two? Seventy-eight?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we wanted to know how you felt after seeing reports of the Sox considering a potential stadium build in the area known as The 78.

“The South Loop is where they should’ve gone back in 1990,” @ChiTownSports commented.

“I just have this bad feeling the ballpark will end up facing south and won’t have a view of the Chicago skyline,” @SultanOfClout wrote. “The Sox always find a way to miss opportunities.”

And from @Jmcdonnell1962, coming at it from a different angle: “Not a damn dime of public money to [Sox chairman] Jerry Reinsdorf. Fool me once.”

Also, with injured sensation Connor Bedard on the shelf, we asked if your interest in the Blackhawks has waned.

“Hard to watch a team this bad without the Kid,” @sirveyer offered.

Last, we asked you to pick a weekend NFL playoff game as the one to watch: Texans-Ravens, Packers-49ers, Bucs-Lions or Chiefs-Bills.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Which best captures your initial reaction to talk of a new White Sox stadium in the South Loop?

Upshot: It wouldn’t take 78 reasons for any naysayer to argue against a publicly funded stadium. One, the Sox have taken state taxpayers down that road before. Two, the Sox aren’t even putting a winning product on the field. Three, see one and two. Still, if it can work out, a new stadium connected to downtown could be a real game changer.

Poll No. 2: With injured Blackhawks sensation Connor Bedard on the shelf, has your interest in the team waned?

Upshot: Bedard is a blast to watch because he always seems to be a sudden burst of speed or flick of the wrists from a scoring opportunity. The problem is the rest of the team, which always seems to be one false move from being demoted en masse to Rockford. No Bedard equals a no-go for most.

Poll No. 3: If you could watch only one playoff game this weekend, which would it be?

Upshot: But what about the NFC North? Or as @dinosaurfuggit put it, “Chiefs-Bills from an NFC city? Gross.” Yeah, well, forget that noise — Patrick Mahomes against Josh Allen is too big a deal not to steal the show. 

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox agree to terms with reliever John Brebbia
Veteran catcher Martin Maldonado ‘worth every penny’ to White Sox
South Loop would get more than a new White Sox stadium — think residences, a hotel, restaurants and more
White Sox TV job down to three: Will Flemming, Connor McKnight & John Schriffen
No Fest for the weary (again)? White Sox just don’t miss a chance to alienate down-and-out fans
White Sox announce player development staff
The Latest
John Brebbia pitching against the Cubs on Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox agree to terms with reliever John Brebbia
Former Cardinal, Giant gets one-year deal
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Comedian Ali Siddiq performs Jan. 26 at the Chicago Theatre.
Comedy
Stand-up comedy star Ali Siddiq learned his skills by cracking up fellow inmates
A prison sentence turned the former drug dealer into a master storyteller who now releases specials and packs theaters.
By Carl Kozlowski — For the Sun-Times
 
Kendall Graveman is congratulated by catcher Martin Maldonado after a 2021 postseason victory against the White Sox. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Veteran catcher Martin Maldonado ‘worth every penny’ to White Sox
“The most prepared catcher going into a season, into a game, that I have ever seen,” Kendall Graveman said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Don De Grazia stands by the Roscoe Village “rat hole” that birthed the official logo/mascot of his softball team.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago ‘rat hole’ figure is the longtime mascot for local softball team
Team manager Don De Grazia dubbed the rodent “Li’l Stucky.”
By Mitch Dudek
 
Alex Vlasic has earned a big raise with his play for the Blackhawks this season.
Blackhawks
Projecting Alex Vlasic’s next Blackhawks contract based on comparable examples
Vlasic’s breakout season makes him poised for a big raise when his entry-level contract expires this summer. The second contracts signed by peers Mattias Samuelsson and K’Andre Miller help estimate his term and salary.
By Ben Pope
 