White Sox say SoxFest returning in 2025

After a four-year absence, SoxFest is coming coming back next January 24-25, the White Sox announced Friday.
The fan convention was first cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19, but not brought back the following three winters for unspecified reasons.
A 2025 SoxFest would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Sox’ 2005 World Series championship and the 125-year anniversary of the White Sox organization.
Additional details, including location, official on-sale dates, programming and scheduled appearances, will be announced at a later time.
A season-ticket holder “Winter with the White Sox” event is being held Friday night at the Field Museum.
The Sox moved the event from the Hilton Chicago to McCormick Place in 2020.
Johnson calls concept for Sox ballpark development at The 78 ‘the way new stadiums should and could look’
