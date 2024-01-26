The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 26, 2024
White Sox say SoxFest returning in 2025

Event will coincide with anniversaries of organization, 2005 World Series title

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SoxFest 2015 is coming back. (Sun-Times)

Opening day of SoxFest 2015. (Sun-Times)

Sun-Times Media

After a four-year absence, SoxFest is coming coming back next January 24-25, the White Sox announced Friday.

The fan convention was first cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19, but not brought back the following three winters for unspecified reasons.

A 2025 SoxFest would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Sox’ 2005 World Series championship and the 125-year anniversary of the White Sox organization.

Additional details, including location, official on-sale dates, programming and scheduled appearances, will be announced at a later time.

A season-ticket holder “Winter with the White Sox” event is being held Friday night at the Field Museum.

The Sox moved the event from the Hilton Chicago to McCormick Place in 2020.

