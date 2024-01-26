The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 26, 2024
White Sox designate Romy Gonzalez for assignment

Infielder/outfielder DFA’d to make room for right-handed reliever John Brebbia.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Romy Gonzalez of the White Sox flips the ball to first against the Yankees on June 8, 2023, in New York.

The White Sox DFA’d Romy Gonzalez.

Elsa/Getty Images

The White Sox announced their one-year, $5.5 million deal with right-handed reliever John Brebbia that includes a mutual option for 2025 and designated infielder/outfielder Romy Gonzalez for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster Friday.

Gonzalez, 27, the Opening Day starter in right field last season, was hampered by a shoulder injury and appeared in 44 games with the Sox in 2023, hitting .194/.208/.376 with three home runs.

Gonzalez has played second base, shortstop and third base and all three outfield positions.

The Sox will have a week to trade Gonzalez or pass him through waivers.

