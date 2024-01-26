White Sox designate Romy Gonzalez for assignment

The White Sox announced their one-year, $5.5 million deal with right-handed reliever John Brebbia that includes a mutual option for 2025 and designated infielder/outfielder Romy Gonzalez for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster Friday.
Gonzalez, 27, the Opening Day starter in right field last season, was hampered by a shoulder injury and appeared in 44 games with the Sox in 2023, hitting .194/.208/.376 with three home runs.
Gonzalez has played second base, shortstop and third base and all three outfield positions.
The Sox will have a week to trade Gonzalez or pass him through waivers.
