Thursday, January 4, 2024
White Sox sign outfielder Brett Phillips

Seven-year veteran with career .187 batting average signs minor league deal

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Brett Phillips beats the tag by White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada in 2020. (AP)

Kansas City Royals’ Brett Phillips beats the tag by White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada during a game in 2020. (AP)

AP Photos

The White Sox made a minor move Thursday to upgrade their outfield depth, signing Brett Phillips to a minor league deal, a source confirmed.

Phillips, 29, batted .175/.268/.333 with a whopping 36 strikeouts in 71 plate appearances for the Angels in 2023. He spent most of 2023 at Triple-A Salt Lake.

Phillips has a connection to Sox manager Pedro Grifol, having played for the Royals in 2018 and ‘19 while Grifol was a coach in Kansas City.

Phillips has played 210 games in center field and 129 in right field in his seven major league seasons. He is a career .187.272/.347 hitter with 31 homers in 393 games with the Brewers, Royals, Rays, Orioles and Angels, but his fielding fills the bill for the Sox’ offseason plan to improve defensively.

