White Sox sign outfielder Brett Phillips

The White Sox made a minor move Thursday to upgrade their outfield depth, signing Brett Phillips to a minor league deal, a source confirmed.

Phillips, 29, batted .175/.268/.333 with a whopping 36 strikeouts in 71 plate appearances for the Angels in 2023. He spent most of 2023 at Triple-A Salt Lake.

Phillips has a connection to Sox manager Pedro Grifol, having played for the Royals in 2018 and ‘19 while Grifol was a coach in Kansas City.

Phillips has played 210 games in center field and 129 in right field in his seven major league seasons. He is a career .187.272/.347 hitter with 31 homers in 393 games with the Brewers, Royals, Rays, Orioles and Angels, but his fielding fills the bill for the Sox’ offseason plan to improve defensively.