Sunday, January 7, 2024
Royals’ Jin Wong joining White Sox as assistant GM, replacing Jeremy Haber

Haber is leaving the White Sox after 11 seasons.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox GM Chris Getz.

White Sox general manager Chris Getz.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

The White Sox are making another change in the front office, bringing in Royals vice president of administration/assistant general manager Jin Wong as an assistant general manager. Wong will replace Jeremy Haber, who is leaving the organization at the beginning of spring training.

Wong, who assisted with day-to-day operations including player acquisition, contracts, arbitration, payroll and roster management with the Royals, will have an assistant GM/baseball administration title with the Sox, a club source confirmed. Josh Barfield is also in his first year as an assistant GM with the Sox.

Haber spent the last 11 years with the Sox, the last nine as an assistant GM. His role was similar to what Wong will assume. Haber will take on a leadership role in sports business in the northeast, closer to family. He will remain with the Sox as an adviser to Getz and department leadership through 2024.

Wong joins first-year GM Chris Getz, second-year manager Pedro Grifol and first-year director of player personnel Gene Watson as Sox hierarchy with strong ties to the Royals.

