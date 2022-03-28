‘Windy City Rehab’ season 3 lands next month on HGTV

Break out the black paint and sledgehammers: “Windy City Rehab” will be back next month for its third season.

In an Instagram post, host and interior designer Alison Victoria broke the big news to fans and told them all to get ready for “the best season yet.” The reality home renovation show’s latest season, which was originally supposed to run in late 2021, will kick off April 21 at 8 p.m. CT on HGTV and the Discovery Plus streaming service.

Set in Chicago, “Windy City Rehab” follows Victoria (whose real name is Alison Victoria Gramenos) as she buys and renovates properties in popular neighborhoods and tries to sell them for profit. Up until last season, Victoria’s co-host Donovan Eckhardt handled the general contracting work while Victoria managed the home’s new look.

But the show has been mired in a number of legal, financial and permit problems from buyers suing the duo over shoddy work on a house to the city issuing at least two stop-work orders on one of the pair’s projects. In the fallout, Eckhardt left the show — or was forced to leave the show, depending on the version — and ended his partnership with Victoria.