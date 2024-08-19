Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 19, 2024
Work DNC 2024 Money

Union workers who helped build DNC stages, tents 'pumped' as thousands enter United and McCormick

Thirty unions, including ones representing carpenters and electricians, worked behind the scenes to set up for the Democratic National Convention.

By  Amy Yee
   
Emmitt Wright (right), a carpenter with the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council union, holds a large piece of wood with another worker. A large mural of Vice President Kamala Harris is against the wall outside the United Center on Friday.

Emmitt Wright (right), a carpenter with the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council union, helps assemble a mural of Vice President Kamala Harris outside the United Center on Friday. Wright is one of hundreds of tradespeople that helped construct stages and other structures for the Democratic National Convention.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Share

Hundreds of tradespeople have spent the past six weeks getting the United Center ready to host the four-day Democratic National Convention, which kicked off Monday.

The United Center was transformed from the Bulls’ arena into a space for tens of thousands of political delegates, media and other attendees. And union workers were key to setting up for the convention that’s also taking place at McCormick Place — 30 unions, including ones representing carpenters and electricians, worked behind the scenes to set up the convention.

“I feel the energy. It brings up your spirit while you’re building here,” Jaclyn Ramirez said on Friday. “Everyone is pumped up and ready to go.”

Jaclyn Ramirez, a carpenter with the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, is at the United Center on Friday, helping to set up for the Democratic National Convention.

Jaclyn Ramirez, a carpenter with the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, works at the United Center on Friday, helping to set up for the Democratic National Convention.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The 34-year-old from Gage Park is one of the union carpenters with Show Strategy, a Chicago-based event management company. Ramirez has been a union carpenter for two years.

She was joined by Emmitt Wright, 48, also with Show Strategy. The two are part of the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, which had 70 union members from various companies working on the DNC.

Carpenters built CNN’s media center, media tents, office spaces and other temporary structures at the United Center, among other structures. Ramirez and Wright built a deck for FOX News, box suites for BMO Bank, picnic tables, desks, walkways and more. Last week, they helped assemble a giant mural of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate.

In April, Chicago unions signed a “labor peace agreement” promising not to strike during the DNC. For the first time in convention history, hotel workers were included in the agreement.

Ramirez and Wright specialize in trade shows, and their work has included big events such as the Chicago Auto Show.

Wright, an Auburn Gresham resident, said he might watch some of the DNC on TV. “We can brag about the things we built,” he said. He has been a union carpenter for nine years.

Emmitt Wright, a carpenter with the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, carries a large wooden frame as he helps to set up a large mural of Vice President Kamala Harris outside the United Center on Friday.

Emmitt Wright, a carpenter with the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, helps to set up a large mural of Vice President Kamala Harris outside the United Center.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Carpentry came naturally for Wright, who grew up with family members that were in construction. His carpentry superpower? “I could carve a rocking chair out of a tree stump,” he said.

Ramirez said she has family members in the carpenters union, including two brothers, a sister, uncle and cousins. Her skill is an ability to “figure everything out. It’s like putting a puzzle together.”

In addition to the historic nature of the convention, working with many teams of tradespeople is notable, Wright and Ramirez said. But the DNC has been less hectic compared with other conventions and projects they’ve worked on because of the longer timeline. Chicago was named the host city last year, beating bids from Atlanta and New York.

“There’s a lot of pressure doing other jobs. Sometimes we have two days to get it done,” Wright said. But at the DNC, “everyone is calm. It’s more planned-out than what we normally work with.”

Plus, Ramirez said at the United Center, “we’re blessed to work indoors and not out in the rain. Air conditioning is a plus.”

During the DNC, Wright and Ramirez will also be working on other projects, but they’ll likely return to the United Center to help break everything down — stages, office spaces, platforms and trusses for lighting. The tear-down process will take about two weeks.

“We have to put things back the way we found them,” Wright said.

The DNC is capturing attention worldwide, but carpenters and other tradespeople work on massive conventions all the time.

“It’s what we do every day,” Wright said. “We come here and get it done.”

Inside the large media tent at the United Center with makeshift rooms separated by curtains.

The media tent, which carpenters from the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council helped assemble, at the United Center is seen last week ahead of this week’s DNC.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Share
Next Up In Business
Faith leaders, credit union partner to open bank to help Chicago's Austin neighborhood build wealth
Realtors' new rules take effect Saturday. How buying, selling a home might be affected
More restaurants adding service fees on checks
Decayed State Street towers attract interest from Chicago developer betting on Loop turnaround
Chicago's deadbeat migrant shelter landlords get millions from City Hall despite tax troubles, government debts
Summer's not over (yet); a conversation with Germany's 'Dr. Beer'
The Latest
Protesters gathered in Union Park on Monday for one of the most significant planned protests of the Democratic National Convention.
DNC 2024
March on the DNC draws thousands of protesters
During the march, about 100 protesters broke through the security perimeter fencing near Park 578, a designated protest site near the United Center. Police responded before the protesters could get any further, leading to a standoff. Eventually, the fencing was breached in five locations, and police detained four protesters.
By Nader Issa Kaitlin Washburn , and 3 more
 
ebiz-sat-jewel-903-7306-37618207.jpg
Letters to the Editor
Customers, union workers will lose if Kroger-Albertsons merger gets blocked
Nixing the merger would only make Walmart stronger, a grocery consultant writes. Other readers worry about police being heavy-handed with peaceful protesters outside the DNC and our two-party political system.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Boats and kayaks on the Chicago River. An “open swim” in the river is in the works for this fall.
Entertainment and Culture
Inaugural Chicago River Swim for ALS research moved to Lake Michigan after city denies permits
The city raised safety concerns about an open swim in the river and reached a compromise with the group planning the Sept. 22 event.
By Mary Norkol
 
Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (13) looks for a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.
College Sports
No. 7 Notre Dame hopes new QB Riley Leonard can lead them to expanded playoff field
Coach Marcus Freeman begins his third season in a familiar spot. He has another new starting quarterback and another new offensive coordinator.
By AP
 
A picture of a Chicago Police car
1 muerto después de que la policía escuchara disparos y disparara en Pilsen
A eso de la 1:15 a.m., oficiales asignados a la Robbery Task Force escucharon múltiples disparos cerca de la cuadra 1800 al sur de Blue Island Avenue y encontraron “delincuentes armados”, según la policía.
By Sun-Times staff
 