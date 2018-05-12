Nike’s AAU circuit teams to wear anti-gun violence campaign patches

All the teams in an elite AAU circuit will wear orange patches this season, joining a New York-area program that started wearing them in a campaign against gun violence.

Worn on the uniforms of every player and coach in the Renaissance organization, this orange patch was designed to create awareness and educate the Renaissance family about the horrors of gun violence. To find out more on “The Patch” visit the link below.https://t.co/2T4YelY5wl pic.twitter.com/fSFjlshW1Z — Renaissance Hoops (@NYRhoops) May 3, 2018

The New Renaissance Basketball Association — or Rens, as the program is known — developed the orange patch program three years ago after four shootings involving teammates. More than 300 teams later joined the campaign, for which the Rens were honored by President Barack Obama in 2016.

Now the Nike Elite Youth Basketball Circuit — of which the Rens are a member — will have its teams join in, beginning with games this weekend in Atlanta.

In a statement, Nike says it “supports efforts that help young people bring awareness to matters that help move the world forward.”