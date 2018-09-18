Chicago McDonald’s workers join nationwide protest against sexual harrassment

Workers at some Chicago-area McDonald's restaurants plan to walk out during the lunch hour Tuesday to protest sexual harassment on the job. | Rahul Parikh/Sun-Times

McDonald’s workers in Chicago and nationwide are planning to strike on Tuesday to protest workplace sexual harassment.

Fight for $15, a national effort to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour, is calling for employees to walk out starting at 11 a.m., at the start of the lunch hour rush.

That’s also when Fight for $15 Chicago also plans a press conference outside McDonald’s world headquarters, 1045 W. Randolph St. in the West Loop.

The job action follows the filing of sexual harassment charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the fast-food franchise in May.

Workers are demanding the formation of a committee formed by workers, company leaders and women group representatives to address sexual harassment, organizers said.

In a statement to the Sun-Times, McDonald’s said the company has strong policies, procedures and training specifically designed to prevent sexual harassment.

“To ensure we are doing all that can be done, we have engaged experts in the areas of prevention and response including, RAINN, to evolve our policies so everyone who works at McDonald’s does so in a secure environment every day,” McDonald’s said.

Chicago is joining nine other cities in the strike: Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Orlando, New Orleans, San Francisco, Kansas City, Mo. and Durham, N.C. Protesting will target multiple restaurants in each city.

McDonald’s workers will be joined by other fast food chain workers, community allies and Chicago women’s groups, including Healing to Action, Coalition Against Workplace Sexual Violence, ROC Chicago, Women Employed, Centro de Trabajadores Unidos, Mujeres Latinas En Accion.