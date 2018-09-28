Resources for Chicago sexual assault survivors

Hundreds of protesters rally in the Russell Senate Office Building Rotunda while demonstrating against the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill Monday in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

For survivors of rape and sexual assault, the deluge of dialogue about sexual violence in the media triggered by testimony in nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing can be re-traumatizing, experts say.

Clinical psychologist Melissa Sporn says some people are able to “compartmentalize and push negative experiences into a place far from their consciousness,” but even they have had trouble escaping the round-the-clock news of sexual assault.

“I think, to some degree, we are all triggered by the news these days, but for those with abuse histories it is a barrage of reminders and alerting stimuli.”

Phone calls to the Chicago Rape Crisis Hotline are up 15 percent this week, CBS Chicago reports.

For survivors of sexual violence, national and local organizations are available to provide free counseling and other resources in Chicago and across Illinois.

Sexual assault & rape crisis hotlines:

Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the Chicago Rape Crisis Hotline is the local affiliate of the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN). Trained staff and volunteers can provide immediate support, crisis intervention and referrals to counseling and advocacy resources in the Chicago area.

Chicago Metropolitan Area hotline: (888) 293-2080

DuPage County hotline: (630) 971-3927

South Suburbs hotline: (708) 748-5672

Free counseling and case management resources in Chicago:

Rape Victim Advocates

Austin Community Office

4909 W. Division St., Chicago

(773)-287-6057

Northside Office

1945 W. Wilson Ave., Chicago

(773) 275-8340

Cook County Hospital Satellite

1901 W. Harrison, Ste. 419, Chicago

(312) 864-6112

YWCA Metropolitan Chicago

1 N. LaSalle St., Ste. 1150, Chicago

(312) 762-6600

YWCA Metro Chicago – Parks and Francis Center

6600 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago

(773) 955-3100

YWCA Metropolitan Chicago – Englewood Satellite

641 W. 63rd St., Chicago

(773) 783-1031

YWCA Metropolitan Chicago RISE Center

820 W. Jackson Blvd. Ste. 550, Chicago

(312) 733-2102

Spanish-speaking:

Mujeres Latinas En Accion

(888) 293-2080

2124 W. 21st Place

Chicago , IL 60608

(773) 890-7676

Contributing: USA Today.