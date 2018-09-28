For survivors of rape and sexual assault, the deluge of dialogue about sexual violence in the media triggered by testimony in nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing can be re-traumatizing, experts say.
Clinical psychologist Melissa Sporn says some people are able to “compartmentalize and push negative experiences into a place far from their consciousness,” but even they have had trouble escaping the round-the-clock news of sexual assault.
“I think, to some degree, we are all triggered by the news these days, but for those with abuse histories it is a barrage of reminders and alerting stimuli.”
Phone calls to the Chicago Rape Crisis Hotline are up 15 percent this week, CBS Chicago reports.
For survivors of sexual violence, national and local organizations are available to provide free counseling and other resources in Chicago and across Illinois.
Sexual assault & rape crisis hotlines:
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the Chicago Rape Crisis Hotline is the local affiliate of the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN). Trained staff and volunteers can provide immediate support, crisis intervention and referrals to counseling and advocacy resources in the Chicago area.
Chicago Metropolitan Area hotline: (888) 293-2080
DuPage County hotline: (630) 971-3927
South Suburbs hotline: (708) 748-5672
Free counseling and case management resources in Chicago:
Austin Community Office
4909 W. Division St., Chicago
(773)-287-6057
Northside Office
1945 W. Wilson Ave., Chicago
(773) 275-8340
Cook County Hospital Satellite
1901 W. Harrison, Ste. 419, Chicago
(312) 864-6112
YWCA Metropolitan Chicago
1 N. LaSalle St., Ste. 1150, Chicago
(312) 762-6600
YWCA Metro Chicago – Parks and Francis Center
6600 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago
(773) 955-3100
YWCA Metropolitan Chicago – Englewood Satellite
641 W. 63rd St., Chicago
(773) 783-1031
YWCA Metropolitan Chicago RISE Center
820 W. Jackson Blvd. Ste. 550, Chicago
(312) 733-2102
Spanish-speaking:
Mujeres Latinas En Accion
(888) 293-2080
2124 W. 21st Place
Chicago , IL 60608
(773) 890-7676
Contributing: USA Today.