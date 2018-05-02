Chicago State announces 3 finalists for president

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago State University has narrowed its search for a new president to three finalists.

University officials say the finalists are Zaldwaynaka Scott, a former federal prosecutor; Patricia Ramsey, provost at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania; and Heidi Anderson, special assistant to the president at Texas A & M in Kingsville were chosen from among about 50 applicants. The final choice would be the fifth president or interim president since December 2015.

Board of trustees’ vice chairman Nicholas Gowen says the goal is for the new president to start July 1. Interim President Rachel Lindsey, who took over in April 2017, had her one-year contract extended until June 30.

In addition to uncertain leadership, the 151-year-old university is battling fiscal issues and enrollment that’s declined from 7,362 students in 2010 to 3,101 last fall.