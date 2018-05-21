Teens and young adults: your deadline for summer jobs program extended

Mayor Rahm Emanuel extended the deadline for youth ages 14-24 to apply for work experience through the One Summer Chicago program. Provided photo.

Teens and young adults looking for a summer job, mentorship and learning to budget their money have one more week to apply for the city’s One Summer Chicago program.

The program places applicants into workplaces throughout the city where they take on a variety of roles such as infrastructure jobs, camp counselors, tutoring English, gardening and fixing bikes. The city partners with employers to bring young workers into companies like Allstate, Bank of America, McDonald’s and Potbelly, but also with local employers such as the Bridgeport Art Center, the Field Museum of Natural History and hospitals.

“One Summer Chicago provides more than a job. It’s a first paycheck, a first line on a resume, a first mentor and provides a path for future success,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement.

Evelyn Benitez, youth services coordinator for the city of Chicago, said any Chicago youth between 14 and 24 can apply, students or not. They can choose among areas of interest on the application, and they have a “50/50” chance of finding employment. And after the six-week job placement, many stay on board.

“There’s more likelihood they’ll be hired versus a cold call or getting on the McDonald’s website and just being another number,” Benitez said.

Young adults may apply for 32,000 employment and internship opportunities through the website OneSummerChicago.org. The application deadline was extended until May 28 for the program that runs from July 2 through August 10.