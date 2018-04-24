Chicago Tribune Guild: More than 85 percent of newsroom employees want union

Employees of the Chicago Tribune newsroom, and newsrooms from Tronc's suburban newspapers, say they have overwhelming support to unionize. | Screenshot

Members of the newly formed Chicago Tribune Guild — the coalition of newsroom employees hoping to unionize — delivered a letter to the newspaper’s leadership Tuesday, saying that the vast majority of editorial employees are in favor of organizing.

“More than 85 percent of our colleagues have signed union authorization cards in support of the Chicago Tribune Guild,” the letter states. “The 46-member organizing committee is drawn from all over our newsrooms, and the large number of signatures collected within days reflects that wide reach and dedication.”

The guild gave Bruce Dold, editor-in-chief and publisher of the Tribune, until 11 a.m. Wednesday to formally recognize the union. If that deadline passes, the guild says it will file the signature cards with the National Labor Relations Board.

“Voluntary recognition would allow us to begin contract negotiations, saving the company the cost and inconvenience of a campaign and an election that will result overwhelmingly in our favor,” the guild wrote.

In an emailed statement, Dold said the guild’s request is being reviewed.

“We believe we can best build on the Chicago Tribune heritage and trust with readers by working together as an organization,” Dold said in the statement. “We will continue to work toward our common goal of ensuring that the Chicago Tribune is a leading source for news and information, whatever the outcome.”

Guild members include newsroom employees of the Tribune, Aurora Beacon-News, Daily Southtown, Naperville Sun, Elgin Courier-News, RedEye and Hoy. The announced their intentions to organize less than two weeks ago.

At that time, in a letter to employees after the guild announced its intentions, Dold had said: “Everyone in Chicago Tribune management has the utmost respect for the decisions you make and for your rights on this issue.”