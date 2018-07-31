Cubs tell fans to expect safe entrance and exit at Wrigley amidst march Thursday

Tio Hardiman (from left), Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston and Eric Russell spoke outside Wrigley Field last week, detailing plans of a proposed march along Lake Shore Drive on Thursday. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

The Chicago Cubs are telling fans they’re planning on a ball game as usual on Thursday amidst a planned demonstration set to culminate outside Wrigley Field.

The Rev. Gregory Livingston, who’s spearheading the activists behind the demonstration, plans to lead a protest march up Lake Shore Drive on Aug. 2 from Belmont Avenue at 4 p.m., eventually ending up outside Wrigley just as the Cubs get ready for a night game against the San Diego Padres.

As for whether protesters plan to try to enter the ballpark, Livingston has said: “You’ll have to wait and see.”

Cubs spokesperson Julian Green said the organization is working with Chicago Police to ensure fans attending Thursday’s game have a safe entrance and exit from Wrigley, but that they should avoid Lake Shore Drive.

Livingston has said he expects arrests to occur and that he and his supporters are willing to be jailed for their cause.

Their cause? Similar to the Rev. Michael Pfleger’s Dan Ryan shutdown in early July, Livingston’s march also focuses on bringing awareness to rampant violence on the South and West sides.

Where it differs from Pfleger’s, though, is that Livingston has called for Mayor Rahm Emanuel to resign, and the march’s location is intended to — as activist and former gubernatorial candidate Tio Hardiman has said — “redistribute the pain” of city violence to residents of the more affluent North Side.

Pfleger’s protest was on the South Side, where the violence is mostly concentrated.