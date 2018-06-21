Facebook to teach coding, digital skills to Chicago students

Facebook wants Chicago students to keep up with the Joneses by giving them the tools to succeed in a changing job market.

The social media giant was in Chicago on Wednesday, June 20, to announce two new collaborations with the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership and the City Colleges of Chicago.

Earlier this month, Facebook announced an initiative to train 1 million people and business owners in digital skills such as coding and online e-learning by 2020.

“Local business owners in the US tell us that digital and social media expertise are important both to running their businesses and as a consideration when hiring. In fact, a lot of business owners value a candidate’s digital skills above where they went to school,” Amy Brooks, Facebook’s business education director, said in a blogpost. “When we speak to people in local communities, the insights are even more telling.”

Facebook has committed to funding 50 scholarships for students to participate in coding boot camps offered by the Chicago Codes initiative, along with collaborating with the City Colleges to expand their digital marketing curriculum.

The students in the bootcamp are scheduled to learn web and mobile development.

“We want to help small businesses and people acquire more digital skills, so they can grow their companies and find new jobs. We know we can’t do this without the support of community members, which includes local colleges and training partners,” Parisa Zagat, Facebook’s policy programs manager, said in a blogpost.

Facebook plans to visit at least 50 U.S. cities by the end of 2018.