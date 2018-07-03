Is your side hustle turning into more than you imagined? For some, the answer is yes.
But how do you turn your side hustle into your main hustle?
Many can’t quit their office jobs to solely chase their passion projects, just yet.
Moonlighting offers success tips for independent contractors.
- Develop a business plan – Define your mission, plan of action and timeline.
- Say “No” to free work – Know your worth. You can’t pay your bills with exposure.
- Have a cushion – Freelancing is unpredictable, so create a financial plan will sustain you for several months if no checks are coming in.
- Market yourself – Opportunities line up at your door when you market your brand.
- Get business cards – Invest in quality cards, and always have them available.
- Utilize social media – Create accounts for your brand, and grow your base.
- Be dependable – Do what you say you’ll do, never less. It’s best to underpromise and overdeliver.
- Be organized – Maintain a system for tracking clients, communication, invoices, payments and taxes, and manage your time.
- Have a defined work space – Keep your work space separate from your regular living space. It can be in your home, but in a designated area that allows you to maintain a work-life balance.
- Have thick skin – You won’t get every assignment or contract you go after, but continue to cultivate the relationship in case something comes up.