Google Maps adds Where’s Waldo? to app

Seeing Where’s Waldo’s on the Google Maps app isn’t an April Fool’s joke.

When Google consumers logged on to the maps app on Saturday, they saw the latest addition to the app waving at them.

Waldo and his friends just left Google in California for an awesome adventure. Can you spot them with Google Maps?

When you find him, don’t forget to let us know with #WaldoMaps! https://t.co/jIFTOOgrUm pic.twitter.com/bparGZOWw4 — Google Maps (@googlemaps) March 31, 2018

Google is bringing Where’s Waldo? to Google Maps on their Android, iOS, and the desktop platforms.

App users will see Waldo pop up in his signature red and white stripes. From there, just tap or click on him and you’ll see the option to play a game that’s straight out of the classic children’s puzzle books.

Earlier this month, Google added Nintendo’s Mario to their app.