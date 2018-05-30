Illinois House sends governor bill raising teacher salaries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House has sent the governor a measure raising public school teacher salaries to a minimum of $40,000 a year.

The House voted 65-47 Wednesday to increase minimum full-time teacher salaries over the next five years. Rep. Christian Mitchell is the sponsor. The Chicago Democrat says the measure is a way to attract and keep more teachers in a state that’s facing a growing shortage. He adds that teachers in southern Illinois have masters’ degrees but still receive poverty wages.

Rep. Jeanne Ives opposes the plan. The Wheaton Republican says that teacher salaries should be negotiated between teacher unions and school districts.

The legislation comes as teachers in states across the country are striking for higher wages among other issues.