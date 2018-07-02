While a bachelor’s degree can increase a person’s earning potential, there are some jobs that value experience, skill and training and don’t require a diploma.
For the typical American adult with at least a degree from a four-year college or university, the median income is $52,782, compared to $31,600 of those with a high school diploma, according to 24/7’s findings from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are 10 of the 50 highest paying jobs that don’t require higher education
- Nuclear power reactor operators – Median annual wage: $93,370
- Elevator installers and repairers – Median annual wage: $79,480
- Commercial pilots – Median annual wage: $78,740
- Gaming managers – Median annual wage: $72,930
- Signal and track switch repairers – Median annual wage: $68,400
- Subway and streetcar operators – Median annual wage: $66,420
- Insurance appraisers, auto damage – Median annual wage: $62,100
- Makeup artists, theatrical and performance – Median annual wage: $59,300
- Real estate and community association managers – Median annual wage: $58,670
- USPS mail sorters – Median annual wage: $57,260