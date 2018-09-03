Leader of Kennedy shutdown protest arrives at gathering site near O’Hare

Rev. Gregory Livingston arrived Monday morning — alone, so far — at the site of his planned protest march onto the Kennedy Expressway near O’Hare International Airport.

Livingston held a news conference at Higgins and Cumberland roads, near the on-ramp to the Kennedy that he planned to march down to block traffic headed for the airport.

“What we’re trying to do is end the tale of two cities in Chicago,” Livingston said. “We think that so much of this violence is generated by Chicago’s legacy of segregation.”

That segregation “creates areas where one area is resourced, and another area isn’t,” he added. That creates what he called “illegitimate economies” in which “people want the same things” but in which “the currency is violence.”

Police have said — and repeated Monday — that no protesters would be allowed onto the Kennedy. And they appeared ready to back that up. As Livingston spoke, dozens of police officers were standing across the intersection, in a restaurant parking lot.

Organizers plan to enter the expressway at the Cumberland Avenue westbound ramp by about noon, then make their way toward O’Hare, exiting at River Road.

“If we have enough people out there, we will also have another group [of people] jump over the median and shut down the eastbound lanes as well,” Livingston has said.

But the Chicago Police Department on Monday morning reiterated its stance that no protesters will make it onto the highway.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that his agency, the Illinois State Police and suburban police agencies (the location abuts Park Ridge) “will be ensuring O’Hare demonstrators have a safe location to assemble while not disrupting airport operations or highway traffic.”

The Illinois State Police and Chicago Police Department wouldn’t say last week if they expect to arrest anyone who does go onto the highway, and Guglielmi’s tweet did not address that point, either.

“Our goal is not to make an arrest, but we’re prepared for all purposes, all contingencies,” State Police Major David Byrd said Friday.

Livingston has acknowledged travelers will likely be affected. Those who benefit from the commerce connected to O’Hare – the airlines, contractors and other businesses – are the real targets.

“Disrupting business from O’Hare that comes from a busy holiday will force them to pressure the mayor to listen to our demands,” Livingston has said.

This morning #ChicagoPolice @ILStatePolice & suburban agencies will be ensuring O'Hare demonstrators have a safe location to assemble while not disrupting airport operations or highway traffic. No media will be permitted to park along expressway, staging areas sent to news desks pic.twitter.com/3F3lKLWEiY — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 3, 2018

Those demands include: the resignations of Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Supt. Eddie Johnson; resources for “black-led anti-violence initiatives” and the “re-opening and re-purposing” of all of the record 50 Chicago Public Schools closed by Emanuel.

But they also include: legislation that “requires 20 percent of the workforce to be African-American; economic investment on the South and West Sides “commensurate” with the dollars devoted to “planning, funding and partnerships downtown and on the North Side and “community-led re-negotiation” of a Fraternal Order of Police contract that, Livingston claims, “protects police officers.”

A previous march he led that started on Lake Shore Drive and ended at Wrigley Field attracted a few hundred protesters.

