Parkland students head to Naperville, first stop on ‘Road to Change’ tour

In solidarity with victims from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students from Nicholas Senn High School in the Magnolia Glen neighborhood walked out of class March 2 to call for tougher gun laws. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A day after joining Father Michael Pfleger at Saint Sabina Church for a peace rally and march, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will head to Naperville for a town hall discussion on gun reform.

The students from the Parkland, Fla. school inspired a renewed conversation on gun control measures after a gunman shot and killed 17 people at their school on Feb. 14.

Survivors of the shooting organized the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., which drew thousands, and inspired students around the nation to lead walkouts from their schools and marches in their cities to urge for stricter gun control legislation.

The town hall, at the DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church, is the next step in turning “energy into action,” according to the event’s page. All tickets are sold out, but a livestream of the town hall will be available on the church’s website. Scheduled to last from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the forum will focus on educating young people, as well as getting them “registered, and motivated to vote.”

After their Naperville talk, the Parkland students are heading around the country, including stops in over 20 states including Iowa, Texas, California, South Carolina, and Connecticut — they’ll also visit every congressional district in Florida as part of a separate tour of the Sunshine State.