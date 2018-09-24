Pawternity leave? Yes, some companies offer the pet perk

Man’s best friend having health challenges? You may be able to take time off to deal with your four-legged family member.

That’s right, several companies nationwide, and across the pond, have tweaked their benefit packages to include pet insurance and paid time off to help your furry mate adjust to its new environment.

The benefit period can be as short as a few hours to at least two weeks.

According to a survey by Wellness Natural Pet Food, 51 percent of millennial pet owners said a more pet-friendly workplace would entice them to change employers.

Check to see if your employer has tweaked its benefit package to include time off for pet issues.