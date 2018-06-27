Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to speak with reporters Wednesday afternoon as he celebrates his U.S. Supreme Court victory that deals a major blow to public sector unions.
Rauner will stand alongside Mark Janus, the plaintiff in the landmark case, as well as John Tillman, co-founder and chairman of the Liberty Justice Center, according to the governor’s office. They’ll speak together on the U.S. Supreme Court steps in Washington.
The Supreme Court delivered a major victory to Rauner during a tough re-election year — and a big blow to organized labor in the case Janus v. AFSCME Council 31. The Supreme Court ruled that non-union member government employees’ First Amendment rights shield them from having to pay fees to a union to cover costs to represent them.
Rauner has spent several days in Washington awaiting the decision. He’s led a fight against Democratic-allied Illinois government employee unions since day one of taking office.
The 5-4 decision overturning current law was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who said in the ruling which will have a national impact, “States and public-sector unions may no longer extract agency fees from nonconsenting employees.”
The justices aligned on ideological lines.
