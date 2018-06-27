Rauner, Janus to celebrate their victory on U.S. Supreme Court steps

Mark Janus in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 26, 2018. He'll appear alongside Gov. Bruce Rauner today to celebrate their landmark win in the Janus v. AFSCME Council 31 case. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to speak with reporters Wednesday afternoon as he celebrates his U.S. Supreme Court victory that deals a major blow to public sector unions.

Rauner will stand alongside Mark Janus, the plaintiff in the landmark case, as well as John Tillman, co-founder and chairman of the Liberty Justice Center, according to the governor’s office. They’ll speak together on the U.S. Supreme Court steps in Washington.

The Supreme Court delivered a major victory to Rauner during a tough re-election year — and a big blow to organized labor in the case Janus v. AFSCME Council 31. The Supreme Court ruled that non-union member government employees’ First Amendment rights shield them from having to pay fees to a union to cover costs to represent them.

Rauner has spent several days in Washington awaiting the decision. He’s led a fight against Democratic-allied Illinois government employee unions since day one of taking office.

The 5-4 decision overturning current law was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who said in the ruling which will have a national impact, “States and public-sector unions may no longer extract agency fees from nonconsenting employees.”

The justices aligned on ideological lines.

