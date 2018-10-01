Now’s the time to consider taking on a seasonal position

With the holiday shopping season approaching, a number of companies have already announced that they plan to hire thousands of seasonal workers. That may be a challenge with unemployment hovering around historic lows, which gives would-be workers significant leverage.

To combat that, companies are getting more aggressive when it comes to filling open positions. This may make it attractive for people to consider seasonal work who otherwise may not have.

“We have seen an unprecedented increase in incentives to sign on for seasonal roles from gift cards at retailers such as Target to cash bonuses at fast-casual chains,” wrote Carlos Castelan, managing director of The Navio Group, a human resources consulting firm that works with major retailers. “It’s clear that companies are taking the unemployment rate and hot economy into consideration as a result of these incentives.”

It’s an environment that should make more people consider seasonal work. Here are reasons why you should consider taking a job with an expiration date even though there are many “permanent” jobs available.

It’s a foot in the door: Just because the overall employment market is strong does not mean you can land the position you hope to. Sometimes a seasonal position can get your foot in the door at a company where you otherwise can’t get hired. That gives you the opportunity to prove your worth and work toward landing a permanent position.

It’s a way back into the workforce: If you have been out of the workforce, seasonal work can be a way to get back in the swing of things. Companies can sometimes hold a gap in employment against candidates when considering them for a permanent job. That prejudice is less likely when it comes to seasonal work, and holding a seasonal job should help you land a regular one after the holiday season.

It can help you pay down debt: Some people add seasonal jobs to more traditional employment as a way to pad their bank account. Adding some evening or weekend shifts to your traditional 9-to-5 job can help you pay off debt, build an emergency fund or offset holiday spending.

It lets you try something new: Maybe you work in construction and have always been interested in retail or package delivery. The healthy economy means it’s possible in many fields to quit your job, try something else in a seasonal position, and the make a decision whether to go back. That’s a risk, of course, but it’s one that could lead to a new career.

Take advantage of the job market: This year offers opportunities that may not happen again. Companies have more openings than there are available workers to fill them and that gives potential seasonal employees strong leverage. Take advantage and use the strong employment market to advance your career or at least give yourself a chance to experience something new while earning some cash.