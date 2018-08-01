The jokes about Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose’s health continue to become a part of his narrative.
The jokes about his inability to stay healthy once again resurfaced when the Sporting News, in a now deleted tweet from Tuesday said, “*knees not included,” after reporting that Rose announced that he’s starting a scholarship program that will award more than $400,000 to high school students.
Adam Howes, a self-described NBA historian, discovered the tweet.
And here’s the tweet from the Sporting News’ NBA account.
Rose, an Englewood native, has a history of philanthropy.
In 2013, Rose offered to pay for the funeral of a 6-month-old who killed in a shooting.
A year later, he donated $1 million to After School Matters, a non-profit organization that provide programs for high school students.
Last year, he donated $7,000 to man’s GoFundMe account who wanted to walk from Chicago to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for gun violence.
“The program is open to high school sophomore, junior + senior students who are civically minded and have an instinct to lead,” the Rose Scholars website states.
The program will award one student up to $200,000, which works out to $25,000 each semester for four years.