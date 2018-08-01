Sporting News mocks Derrick Rose’s knees in tweet about his scholarship program

In a now erased tweet from Tuesday said, "*knees not included," after reporting that Derrick Rose announced that he's starting a scholarship program that will award over $400,000 to high school students. | AP Photo

The jokes about Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose’s health continue to become a part of his narrative.

The jokes about his inability to stay healthy once again resurfaced when the Sporting News, in a now deleted tweet from Tuesday said, “*knees not included,” after reporting that Rose announced that he’s starting a scholarship program that will award more than $400,000 to high school students.

Adam Howes, a self-described NBA historian, discovered the tweet.

Yesterday the @sportingnews tweet out a story about LeBron being applauded for opening a school. Today they put a tweet about Derrick Rose's scholarship program and mock him in the process. Then delete the tweet. Fuelling fhe narrative much? pic.twitter.com/g9G6CuRe5r — Adam Spector – the Fist of Khonshu. (@Howsito) August 2, 2018

And here’s the tweet from the Sporting News’ NBA account.

Derrick Rose announces he’s starting scholarship program, will award over $400K in tuition money https://t.co/cqWx2dcbaf pic.twitter.com/RPuUa9r0hT — Sporting News NBA (@sn_nba) August 1, 2018

Rose, an Englewood native, has a history of philanthropy.

In 2013, Rose offered to pay for the funeral of a 6-month-old who killed in a shooting.

A year later, he donated $1 million to After School Matters, a non-profit organization that provide programs for high school students.

Last year, he donated $7,000 to man’s GoFundMe account who wanted to walk from Chicago to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for gun violence.

“The program is open to high school sophomore, junior + senior students who are civically minded and have an instinct to lead,” the Rose Scholars website states.

The program will award one student up to $200,000, which works out to $25,000 each semester for four years.