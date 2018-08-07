The pop-up party concept: ‘Power’s’ Truth Nightclub

There's a new kind of pop-up experience coming to Chicago and it's not retail-focused; it's a nightclub. | Provided/Kenny Rodriguez

Pop-up shops, mostly retail, are popular in allowing customers a short-term experience. Usually done by online retailers and brick and mortar shops in locations they aren’t established in, pop-up businesses benefit from more than added revenue. These temporary ventures are used to increase brand awareness, launch new products and test new markets.

Pop-ups can last from one day to more than 30 days, and are usually set up in areas with high foot traffic.

Well, there’s a new kind of pop-up experience coming to Chicago and it’s not retail-focused; it’s a nightclub. Actually, it’s one you get a glimpse of on Sunday nights.

Chicago fans of the hit series “Power” on Starz will get a chance to walk into James St. Patrick’s Truth Nightclub on Aug. 9 and 10. Truth’s two-day pop-up experience will offer the dim lights, hit music, exclusive EFFEN libations, photo opps recreating scenes from the series and much more.

The event is free to those 21 and older, and an RSVP does not guarantee admittance.