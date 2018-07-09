When, and when not, to call in sick

Do you know when to use a sick day instead of a personal day? It can get tricky. | Adobe Stock Photo

Sick days are generally part of a company’s benefit package, and sometimes are lumped in with personal days.

For those who get sick and personal days, do you know when to use a sick day instead of a personal day? It can get tricky.

Working Mother offers a few tips to help you gauge when it’s appropriate to call in sick.

You shouldn’t use a sick day if

You’re behind on a project – If you are running behind on finishing a project and you use a sick day, you’ll just end up causing yourself more stress and leave room for questions.

You don’t want to get wet – When it’s raining or snowing, the last thing you want to deal with is the morning commute. Put on your rain or winter boots, bundle up and get out the door.

You could call off if