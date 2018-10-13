Democratic activists push for the polls with third Chicago Women’s March

Rogers Park resident Alex Almanza, 18, listens during a rally ahead of the Women's March to the Polls on Saturday morning in Grant Park. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Democratic allies are gathering downtown Saturday morning for Chicago’s latest Women’s March, with organizers pushing for participants to help get out the vote ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 6.

A rally ahead of the “Women’s March to the Polls” started under crisp, sunny skies about 10 a.m. in Grant Park near Columbus and Jackson.

“We’re here to bring change for future generations,” attendee Frances Valez said. “The government just showed [with Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation] — again — that it sees women as ‘less than.’ We can’t take that.”

MORE: What to know for the ‘Women’s March to the Polls’

“I’m here because of the past two years. They have gone down the tubes,” Wendy Sitti said.

Thousands of marchers are expected to hit the streets about 12:30 p.m., heading west on Jackson to Federal Plaza. Participants then will be directed toward voting locations at 175 W. Washington St. for Chicago voters and 69 W. Washington St. for suburban voters.

Organized as a nonprofit — and not specifically endorsing candidates — the group Women’s March Chicago is bankrolled by Democrats and Democratic supporters. Major donors include the Chicago Federation of Labor and Democratic governor candidate J.B. Pritzker’s campaign.

This is the third Women’s March through Chicago. About 250,000 marched through the city shortly after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and organizers said 300,000 were part of the second annual march in January.

Wendy Sitti is here to support women and equality. “I’m here because of the past two years. They have gone down the tubes.” pic.twitter.com/lucmDMsXnU — Rachel Hinton (@rrhinton) October 13, 2018

Not many ppl here yet at #WomensMarch in #Chicago – they're doing sound check on the stage. But the giant "Baby Trump" balloon is ready. pic.twitter.com/zSAPOTE5V4 — Ashlee Rezin (@Ashlee_Rezin) October 13, 2018

Follow Chicago Sun-Times reporters Rachel Hinton and Ashlee Rezin for full Women’s March coverage.

The downtown sites for Chicago and Cook County voters will be open daily till the election. From October 22, early voting locations will be open in every ward and across the county. Voters can check their registration online. They can register online through October 21, in person at several locations around Cook County, and at their polling place on election day.

RELATED:

• ‘Baby Trump’ blimp coming to Chicago for women’s march

• Chicago Women’s March among nationwide protests of Trump presidency

• 300K march in Chicago on anniversary of Trump’s inauguration

Here at the women’s march to the polls. Christine Adame, Frances Valez and Sandra Fuentes are all survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. They say they felt Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s pain. pic.twitter.com/BdwwgUlNb9 — Rachel Hinton (@rrhinton) October 13, 2018