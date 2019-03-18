State treasurer calls for changes to marijuana banking rules

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs called Monday for changes to rules that prohibit banks from providing basic services to the legal cannabis industry like writing checks, depositing money and taking out loans.

Frerichs said “outdated” regulations have kept the Illinois cannabis industry operating cash-only. The issue is among a plethora of complications as marijuana is legalized state by state but not federally. It is illegal for banks to do business with the cannabis industry because at the federal level, marijuana is still a controlled substance.

“We have an industry that handles money hiding in the shadows because banking rules which were established decades ago have not kept up with changes in behavior and in law,” Frerichs said.

As a result, he added, the medical marijuana industry in Illinois — which had a revenue of $136 million in 2018 — is ripe for theft, fraud and tax evasion.

“As residents of this state, we needlessly invite risk to people and property as $136 million in cash is shuffled from place to place in duffel bags in the front seat — or trunk — of cars,” Frerichs said.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Rob Berlin was questioned about public safety and legal cannabis business operating unbanked. “I’m not aware of anything that has happened illegally, but certainly there is great potential and we’re hoping to stop that,” Berlin said.

There are two bills in the Illinois House and Senate that would prohibit regulators from punishing banks that serve a legal marijuana company. Frerichs said the state is working to build incentives for banks to serve the industry and advocating for changes to the federal laws.

“Thirty-one states in the country have some form of legal cannabis, whether medical or [recreational], and most are operating minimally banked or unbanked,” state Sen. Toi Hutchinson, D-Olympia Fields, who is the chief sponsor of the SB 2023.

About 85 percent of the Illinois medical marijuana industry was served by a single bank, then last year the Bank of Springfield pulled out of the business, said state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago.

“As the Trump administration ramped up threats towards [the] legal cannabis industry, [Bank of Springfield] got nervous about potential backlash and informed all of these businesses that they would cease to have a banking relationship,” Cassidy said.

