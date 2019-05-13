Cubs lose to Reds in 10 innings, but Darvish fans 11 without a walk and now gets a chance to face man he replaced.
Triple Catch finally wins the Coho Classic and does it with big style, a sign what salmon fishing has been this spring on southern Lake Michigan.
Williamson instantly would’ve brought as much excitement to this town as any first-round draft pick on any team, ever. But how about that Coby White!
Addison Russell will not replace Javy Baez as the Cubs starting shortstop at least this season, barring injury, despite a bogus report, Maddon said.
Hendricks delivered as many hits (3) as he allowed, outscored the Reds by himself and finished the game hitting better (.211) than Joey Votto (.207).
The NBA draft lottery came and went on Tuesday, as did the dreams of Bulls fans landing either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. So now what? Pax answers.
The 2019 NBA Draft will be held June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Moncada is batting .289/.349/.528 with 19 extra base hits and 28 RBI in 40 games.
Banuelos left with a strained left shoulder in the fifth inning and likely is headed to the injured list.
Katie Lou Samuelson stepped up in a big way for the Sky in her preseason debut.
The flattened draft-lottery odds weren't kind to the Bulls on Tuesday. They will have the No. 7 overall pick for the third consecutive year.
The Bulls will have the No. 7 overall pick again after falling in the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery.
Good signs of Chicago fishing come, from lilacs bursting into bloom to full moon coming Saturday, for this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
One lucky team will come away with the No. 1 overall pick – and the chance to draft Zion Williamson – on Tuesday night.
They blame the golfer and his girlfriend for allowing their son to drive home from their Florida restaurant while intoxicated.
The White Sox connected for four solo home runs, and Reynaldo Lopez pitched 7 2/3 innings of two-hit ball as the White Sox defeated the Indians.
Rizzo has four of the 11 seasons of 30 or more homers by Cubs who have played at least half their games at first.
Jaylon McKenzie had been featured in a Sports Illustrated article about young athletes who would rule the future of sports
Strop, 33, saw surveillance footage of a male stealing his 2018 Hyundai Genesis about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Sky is on the way to establishing an uptempo offense that caters to the team's impressive three-point shooting talent.
In news that did not come as a surprise, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said left-hander Carlos Rodon will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday.
The Bears signed three of their five draft picks Monday: wide receiver Riley Ridley, running back Kerrith Whyte and cornerback Stephen Denmark.
"He’s such a versatile guy, and then obviously his offense speaks for itself," Jon Lester said of Kris Bryant.
It's what everyone is debating from "Game of Thrones'" penultimate episode: Where was Aaron Rodgers?
Because of some seemingly meaningless March victories, the Bulls are sitting with the fourth-worst record. Will it cost them Tuesday night?
The Sky announced their television broadcast schedule for the 2019 season Monday.
The lottery, Kawhi Leonard's buzzer beater, the 76ers' fall, John Beilein's new job in Cleveland, LeBron's next coach(es) ... it's always something.
Before becoming an undrafted free agent, Horsted set Princeton records with 196 career catches and 28 touchdowns.
A small primer on morel mushrooms, taking my personal biggest, 5 inches, from field to the plate in all its glory with a side of wild asparagus.
Willson Contreras wasn’t the only person with the Cubs who badly wanted to win Sunday’s game, which was played in more blustery and rainy conditions.
Since Lucas Giolito returned from the injured list (hamstring) earlier this month, he has been dominant.
But dreaming big shouldn’t be limited to Williamson and the first overall pick. He’s not the only player who could help the Bulls turn the corner.