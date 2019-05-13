 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Yu Darvish delivers best start in Cubs’ loss, looks ahead to Arrieta showdown

Cubs lose to Reds in 10 innings, but Darvish fans 11 without a walk and now gets a chance to face man he replaced.

By Gordon Wittenmyer

Cubs’ championship season and one family’s bonds play out in new musical

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Really big blue comes from Braidwood (move over LaSalle): Earns Fish of the Week

By Dale Bowman

Cubs’ Ben Zobrist cites ‘inappropriate marital conduct’ by wife in court filing

By Gordon Wittenmyer

Yolmer Sanchez’ mind on White Sox, but heart’s in Venezuela

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Kelly Clarkson to sing national anthem at Indianapolis 500

By Associated Press

WNBA name Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert as commissioner

By Madeline Kenney

Don’t call it bad lottery luck. Call it Bull, with all its various connotations.

By Rick Morrissey

Father and son find/bag a really big turkey together: Earn Turkey of the Week

By Dale Bowman

Winners and losers to come out of Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery – sorry Bulls fans

By Joe Cowley
Kings of style: Decades of trying to win the Coho Classic finally pays off

Triple Catch finally wins the Coho Classic and does it with big style, a sign what salmon fishing has been this spring on southern Lake Michigan.

By Dale Bowman

No Zion Williamson is bad enough, but No. 7 pick? Another rough night for Bulls

Williamson instantly would’ve brought as much excitement to this town as any first-round draft pick on any team, ever. But how about that Coby White!

By Steve Greenberg

Cubs shrug off latest distraction, specious report about shortstop, beat Reds

Addison Russell will not replace Javy Baez as the Cubs starting shortstop at least this season, barring injury, despite a bogus report, Maddon said.

By Gordon Wittenmyer

Kyle Hendricks shakes and rakes as Cubs roll past Reds, 3-1

Hendricks delivered as many hits (3) as he allowed, outscored the Reds by himself and finished the game hitting better (.211) than Joey Votto (.207).

By Gordon Wittenmyer

Bulls roll sevens for the third straight season, as the Zion dream is crushed

The NBA draft lottery came and went on Tuesday, as did the dreams of Bulls fans landing either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. So now what? Pax answers.

By Joe Cowley

NBA Draft Lottery 2019 results: Pelicans win Zion Williamson sweepstakes

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

By Associated Press

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada earns a day off

Moncada is batting .289/.349/.528 with 19 extra base hits and 28 RBI in 40 games.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

White Sox lefty Manny Banuelos exits with strained shoulder in 9-0 loss

Banuelos left with a strained left shoulder in the fifth inning and likely is headed to the injured list.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Katie Lou Samuelson, Chloe Jackson shine in Chicago Sky preseason opener

Katie Lou Samuelson stepped up in a big way for the Sky in her preseason debut.

By Madeline Kenney

Joe Cowley’s NBA mock draft has the Bulls taking Duke forward Cam Reddish

The flattened draft-lottery odds weren't kind to the Bulls on Tuesday. They will have the No. 7 overall pick for the third consecutive year.

By Joe Cowley

Bulls fall to No. 7 overall pick in 2019 NBA Draft

The Bulls will have the No. 7 overall pick again after falling in the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery.

By Satchel Price

Signs of Chicago fishing, lilacs blooming to full moon: Midwest Fishing Report

Good signs of Chicago fishing come, from lilacs bursting into bloom to full moon coming Saturday, for this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

By Dale Bowman

NBA Draft Lottery 2019: Start time, TV schedule for Zion Williamson sweepstakes

One lucky team will come away with the No. 1 overall pick – and the chance to draft Zion Williamson – on Tuesday night.

By Satchel Price

Lawsuit blames Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman for drunk driver’s death

They blame the golfer and his girlfriend for allowing their son to drive home from their Florida restaurant while intoxicated.

By Associated Press

White Sox blast 4 solo homers, Reynaldo Lopez sharp in 5-2 win over Indians

The White Sox connected for four solo home runs, and Reynaldo Lopez pitched 7 2/3 innings of two-hit ball as the White Sox defeated the Indians.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Rizzo has chance to be best post-19th-century first baseman in Cubs history

Rizzo has four of the 11 seasons of 30 or more homers by Cubs who have played at least half their games at first.

By John Grochowski

East St. Louis teen sports phenom fatally shot at party

Jaylon McKenzie had been featured in a Sports Illustrated article about young athletes who would rule the future of sports

By Associated Press

Cubs pitcher Pedro Strop’s car stolen from garage in Gold Coast

Strop, 33, saw surveillance footage of a male stealing his 2018 Hyundai Genesis about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

By Sun-Times Wire

Sky preseason preview: Wade still working on establishing offensive identity

The Sky is on the way to establishing an uptempo offense that caters to the team's impressive three-point shooting talent.

By Annie Costabile

It’s official: White Sox’ Carlos Rodon to have Tommy John surgery

In news that did not come as a surprise, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said left-hander Carlos Rodon will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Bears sign WR Riley Ridley, RB Kerrith Whyte, CB Stephen Denmark to rookie deals

The Bears signed three of their five draft picks Monday: wide receiver Riley Ridley, running back Kerrith Whyte and cornerback Stephen Denmark.

By Patrick Finley

‘Uber super-utility guy’ Kris Bryant surging for Cubs

"He’s such a versatile guy, and then obviously his offense speaks for itself," Jon Lester said of Kris Bryant.

By Brian Sandalow

Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo leaves fans searching for his appearance

It's what everyone is debating from "Game of Thrones'" penultimate episode: Where was Aaron Rodgers?

By Satchel Price

Bulls chose development over lottery percentages, and now it’s a numbers game

Because of some seemingly meaningless March victories, the Bulls are sitting with the fourth-worst record. Will it cost them Tuesday night?

By Joe Cowley

Sky announce local broadcast schedule for 2019 season

The Sky announced their television broadcast schedule for the 2019 season Monday.

By Madeline Kenney

When it comes to drama, nobody does it like the NBA

The lottery, Kawhi Leonard's buzzer beater, the 76ers' fall, John Beilein's new job in Cleveland, LeBron's next coach(es) ... it's always something.

By Rick Morrissey

Bears add to TE depth, sign Princeton’s Jesper Horsted

Before becoming an undrafted free agent, Horsted set Princeton records with 196 career catches and 28 touchdowns.

By Patrick Finley

Foraging to feasting: A small primer on field to food for this spring of morels

A small primer on morel mushrooms, taking my personal biggest, 5 inches, from field to the plate in all its glory with a side of wild asparagus.

By Dale Bowman

With Willson Contreras ‘ready’ to play, Cubs beat Brewers to take series

Willson Contreras wasn’t the only person with the Cubs who badly wanted to win Sunday’s game, which was played in more blustery and rainy conditions.

By Brian Sandalow

After rough start, Lucas Giolito locks in and dominates Jays in White Sox’ win

Since Lucas Giolito returned from the injured list (hamstring) earlier this month, he has been dominant.

By Madeline Kenney

With lottery approaching, time for Bulls to dream big — Zion Williamson big

But dreaming big shouldn’t be limited to Williamson and the first overall pick. He’s not the only player who could help the Bulls turn the corner.

By Rick Morrissey
