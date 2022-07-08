Highland Park shooting
Highland Park residents sorting through emotions, counting blessings three days after parade shooting
In downtown Highland Park, colored chalk brightened the drab pavement with messages of hope and resilience.
After Highland Park massacre, Illinois Democrats vow sweeping aim at guns: ‘Everything has to be on the table’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has already voiced support for bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. But in an election year, Illinois House Democrats failed to drum up enough support earlier this year. But its sponsor said, “it has some momentum behind it now.”
In a crazy night at the NHL draft, the Hawks traded DeBrincat to the Senators and Dach to the Canadiens, respectively, for a combined five picks. They later acquired goalie Petr Mrazek and another pick from the Maple Leafs.
Over almost six decades, the tough guy excelled in multiple genres and starred in five undeniable classics: ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Brian’s Song,’ ‘The Gambler,’ ‘Thief’ and ‘Misery.’
Three of the victims were hospitalized in good condition, and one is in serious condition, police said.
Emma Meesseman, who had 20 points, joins Kahleah Copper, Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot as All-Stars.
Highland Park residents grieve together, ponder the future: ‘We’re gonna be looking over our shoulders forever’
“You get really sad, and you have these emotions, but you still do what you have to do,” said Chris Lee, a Highland Park mother of two. “Hopefully it’ll mobilize more people to do stuff and take action.”
Cubs manager David Ross said Thursday that Kyle Hendricks would not need surgery, based on a recent MRI.
The power imbalance between what H.L. Mencken called “The Cow States” and the nation’s urban population has created sustained partisan gridlock.
“I had no — not an inkling, warning — that this was going to happen,” Robert Crimo Jr., told ABC. “I am just shocked.”
Mayor Nancy Rotering, Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O’Neill and Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been invited to the White House on Monday.
Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park, was among those who were killed during a mass shooting at the suburban Fourth of July parade.
The Dach trade came just hours after the Hawks traded Alex DeBrincat, two parts of a crazy day at the 2022 NHL Draft.
The members act after getting a petition from more than 22,000 people who voiced support for saving the early 20th century structures, setting up a potential show down with the federal government over security concerns for the nearby Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
Some fans claim the tunes from the posthumous album ‘Michael’ used the vocals of another singer.
“This vision has been years and years in the making, and now we finally have a chance to make it a reality,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at Union Station on Thursday.
Fast action is needed, and our leaders in Washington need to start advocating for new, clean infrastructure that supports our economies and the well-being of our community members.
“I appreciate [the fans], and I thank them for rooting and voting,” Anderson said.
He was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, police said.
One day after former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas dropped $836,500 into his mayoral campaign fund, Lightfoot saw Vallas’ opening bid and raised him by $413,500. That leaves the mayor with $2.5 million in cash on hand to bankroll what is almost certain to be an uphill battle for re-election.
Moore, who signed a one-year contract after a mini-camp tryout in April, is the third Bears player arrested since Ryan Poles was hired as general manager in January.
You’ve taken away loved ones and ripped apart our families.
This epidemic of mass random shootings is not like gang killings in cities. It’s like terrorism. It invades the normal, peaceful world — the places in which we must feel secure.
She was hospitalized in good condition, police said.
Amin and Joe Davis are the favorites for the play-by-play job, which comes with some prime matchups and playoff games.
Oscar Colas will be White Sox’ lone representative at the Futures Game July 16 in Los Angeles.
The Cubs acquired Crow-Armstrong from the Mets last summer in a trade for Javy Báez, Trevor Williams and cash.
Stewart is a Chicago native and a 2021 MacArthur Foundation Fellow known for her contributions to film studies and advocacy for film preservation.
The No. 3-seeded Jabeur, a 27-year-old from Tunisia, got past her good friend Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in an up-and-down semifinal at a sun-splashed Centre Court on Thursday.
The stakes were raised in June as college coaches evaluated the top prospects in Illinois while playing with their high school teams.