Friday, July 8, 2022
Highland Park shooting
A mourner bows his head at a memorial site at the corner of Central and St Johns avenues in downtown Highland Park, Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022. A gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park residents sorting through emotions, counting blessings three days after parade shooting
In downtown Highland Park, colored chalk brightened the drab pavement with messages of hope and resilience.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park parade shooting has left 8-year-old Cooper Roberts in dire condition, his spinal cord severed
By Brett Chase
 
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park suspect confessed to July 4 massacre, drove to Wisconsin but opted not to open fire there, prosecutors say
By Andy Grimm and Manny Ramos
 
Highland Park parade shooting
Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park killer a gun permit in 2020
By Frank Main
 
Highland Park parade shooting
Eduardo Uvaldo, killed in Highland Park on the holiday he loved most, remembered as a ‘wonderful grandfather’
By Maureen O’Donnell and Manny Ramos
 
The opinions in and around Chicago that inform, analyze, hold power accountable and entertain.

Lynn_Sweet_wback_2.0.jpeg
Lynn Sweet
Washington bureau chief
I was at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. I saw the horror unfold.
Screen_Shot_2022-07-06_at_7.12.34_PM.0.png
Jennifer Kho
Executive Editor
Here’s why we ran a photo of Highland Park shooting victims
Neil_Steinberg.0.jpg
Neil Steinberg
Columnist
Averting his gaze from the wreckage
Editorial_Board.1.0.jpg
CST Editorial Board
Museum Campus working group proposes Soldier Field dome and other ideas
Michelle Blaise, senior vice president for Technical Services at ComEd, holds a pair of scissors as she prepares to cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new electric vehicle charging station in Bronzeville, at 43rd Street and Calumet Avenue.
Metro/State
Free EV charging station launched in Bronzeville, as ComEd plans $300M investment in switch to electric power
By Mariah Rush
 
Larry Hoover in 2021 at the federal supermax prison in Colorado.
Politics
Larry Hoover tries again for sentencing break, says he wants ‘nothing to do’ with Gangster Disciples
By Jon Seidel
 
A rendering of an aerial view of Soldier Field and the Museum Campus.
City Hall
Soldier Field fixes: adding dome, seats, synthetic turf are ‘lipstick on a pig,’ expert says
By Fran Spielman
 
The NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America, held July 3, 2022 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
City Hall
Lightfoot gives green flag to NASCAR races: report
By Fran Spielman
 
A judge’s gavel
Health
Woman awarded $5.2 million in miscarriage case
By Mitch Dudek
 
A carousel spins in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in a picture taken on June 15, 2022.
City Hall
Lightfoot to lead 18-member delegation on five-day trip to London and Paris
By Fran Spielman
 
Politics
Flowers and posters create a circle around the memorial at the corner of Central and St. Johns avenues for the seven victims of the July Fourth shooting in Highland Park.
Highland Park parade shooting
After Highland Park massacre, Illinois Democrats vow sweeping aim at guns: ‘Everything has to be on the table’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has already voiced support for bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. But in an election year, Illinois House Democrats failed to drum up enough support earlier this year. But its sponsor said, “it has some momentum behind it now.”
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
Lisa Holder White is sworn in as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois by Justice Mary Jane Theis at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.
Politics
Lisa Holder White sworn in as first Black woman on state Supreme Court: ‘We need not limit our dreams or settle for less’
 
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park suspect’s gun collection allegedly included foldable rifle its maker says ‘picks up where handguns leave off’
 
Patrick Daley Thompson
Patrick Daley Thompson sentenced to 4 months in federal prison
 
Politics
Cook County assessor’s official charged in corruption case with taking home improvements, jewelry to help cut taxes
 
Sports
Alex DeBrincat was traded by the Blackhawks on Thursday at the NHL Draft.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks blow up roster by trading Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach in draft-night explosion
In a crazy night at the NHL draft, the Hawks traded DeBrincat to the Senators and Dach to the Canadiens, respectively, for a combined five picks. They later acquired goalie Petr Mrazek and another pick from the Maple Leafs.
By Ben Pope
 
AJ Pollock looks down after lining out to shortstop Thursday.
White Sox
White Sox fall flat in 2-1 loss to Tigers
 
Blackhawks
Blackhawks select Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel with 1st-round picks
 
Cubs
Goodbye baseball: Cubs open series vs. Dodgers with 5-3 loss
 
White Sox
‘That’s why we’re here, right?’ White Sox CF Luis Robert strives to play every day
 
Entertainment and culture
Obit_James_Caan.jpg
Movies and TV
James Caan brought strength and style to some of our greatest films
Over almost six decades, the tough guy excelled in multiple genres and starred in five undeniable classics: ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Brian’s Song,’ ‘The Gambler,’ ‘Thief’ and ‘Misery.’
By Richard Roeper
 
Movies and TV
Actor James Caan, starred in ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Brian’s Song,’ dies at 82
 
Movies and TV
‘Black Bird’: One inmate tries to outwit the other in taut prison series on Apple TV+
 
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago July 7-13, 2022
 
Movies and TV
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ a campy letdown after the rewards of ‘Ragnarok’
 
A man was shot dead June 16, 2022, in Marquette Park.
Crime
Multiple people wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
Three of the victims were hospitalized in good condition, and one is in serious condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, July 8, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Sky_vs_Fever_Ron_Hoskins_NBAE_via_Getty_Images_4.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky hit the break on a winning note
Emma Meesseman, who had 20 points, joins Kahleah Copper, Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot as All-Stars.
By Annie Costabile
 
merlin_106894806.jpg
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park residents grieve together, ponder the future: ‘We’re gonna be looking over our shoulders forever’
“You get really sad, and you have these emotions, but you still do what you have to do,” said Chris Lee, a Highland Park mother of two. “Hopefully it’ll mobilize more people to do stuff and take action.”
By Zack Miller
 
The Cubs placed right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the IL Wednesday with a strained right shoulder.
Cubs
What Kyle Hendricks and Wade Miley’s shoulder injuries have in common
Cubs manager David Ross said Thursday that Kyle Hendricks would not need surgery, based on a recent MRI.
By Maddie Lee
 
The U.S. Supreme Court building.
Columnists
Despite the threats, Americans won’t let tyranny of minority rule
The power imbalance between what H.L. Mencken called “The Cow States” and the nation’s urban population has created sustained partisan gridlock.
By Gene Lyons
 
Flowers are laid at a memorial Wednesday for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park shooting suspect’s father says he had ‘zero’ involvement, according to media reports
“I had no — not an inkling, warning — that this was going to happen,” Robert Crimo Jr., told ABC. “I am just shocked.”
By Zack Miller
 
Dozens of mourners gather for a vigil near Central Avenue and St. Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park on Tuesday, one day after a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Columnists
Highland Park July 4th parade slaughter unlikely to push Senate passing an assault weapons ban
Mayor Nancy Rotering, Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O’Neill and Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been invited to the White House on Monday.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Katie_in_Hat.jpg
Highland Park parade shooting
Katherine Goldstein, Highland Park parade victim, remembered as a devoted mother, bird lover
Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park, was among those who were killed during a mass shooting at the suburban Fourth of July parade.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Kirby Dach was traded by the Blackhawks on Thursday at the NHL Draft.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Kirby Dach to Canadiens for 13th, 66th overall draft picks
The Dach trade came just hours after the Hawks traded Alex DeBrincat, two parts of a crazy day at the 2022 NHL Draft.
By Ben Pope
 
The Consumers Building, 220 S. State St., (left), and the Century Building (right), 202 S. State St.
Architecture and Design
City landmarks panel backs review of State Street buildings that feds say are security risk
The members act after getting a petition from more than 22,000 people who voiced support for saving the early 20th century structures, setting up a potential show down with the federal government over security concerns for the nearby Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
By David Roeder
 
Music_Michael_Jackson_Album.JPG
Music
3 Michael Jackson songs, alleged to be fake, removed from streaming services
Some fans claim the tunes from the posthumous album ‘Michael’ used the vocals of another singer.
By USA TODAY
 
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks about a coalition of support for the Chicago Union Station Access Project at Union Station on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Transportation
Union Station could receive $418 million facelift if federal grant approved
“This vision has been years and years in the making, and now we finally have a chance to make it a reality,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at Union Station on Thursday.
By Manny Ramos
 
In 2021, the U.S. experienced 20 different weather and climate events that caused at least $1 billion in damages, second only to the $22 billion disasters in 2020.
Other Views
Climate change will keep hurting our communities if we don’t find solutions
Fast action is needed, and our leaders in Washington need to start advocating for new, clean infrastructure that supports our economies and the well-being of our community members.
By Nathaniel Smith
 
Tim Anderson leads the American League All-Star voting for shortstops.
White Sox
White Sox’ Tim Anderson leads All-Star vote for AL shortstops
“I appreciate [the fans], and I thank them for rooting and voting,” Anderson said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A 13-year-old boy was shot June 30, 2022, in Bronzeville.
Crime
UPDATE: Man fatally shot in abdomen in South Chicago
He was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot smiles at constituents and supporters during a campaign stop with First Lady Amy Eshleman on June 8 at Starlight Restaurant in the Ashburn neighborhood.
City Hall
Lightfoot ends second quarter with $2.5M in campaign fund after raising $1.25M
One day after former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas dropped $836,500 into his mayoral campaign fund, Lightfoot saw Vallas’ opening bid and raised him by $413,500. That leaves the mayor with $2.5 million in cash on hand to bankroll what is almost certain to be an uphill battle for re-election.
By Fran Spielman
 
Wide receiver David Moore (83, with the Seahawks in 2020) has played in 50 games (14 starts) in five NFL seasons.
Bears
Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas: report
Moore, who signed a one-year contract after a mini-camp tryout in April, is the third Bears player arrested since Ryan Poles was hired as general manager in January.
By Mark Potash
 
A flag flies at half staff on July 6 at a memorial site at the corner of Central Avenue and St. Johns Avenue for the victims of the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park.
Letters to the Editor
Gun Violence, you have taken so much that is dear from all of us
You’ve taken away loved ones and ripped apart our families.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Empty chairs, strollers, toys and bikes litter the sidewalks on Central Avenue at the scene of a mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
Columnists
Mass shootings are terrorism
This epidemic of mass random shootings is not like gang killings in cities. It’s like terrorism. It invades the normal, peaceful world — the places in which we must feel secure.
By Mona Charen
 
Three people were hurt in a shooting August 30, 2021, in Fifth City on the West Side.
Crime
17-year-old girl grazed in South Chicago shooting
She was hospitalized in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cooper Roberts, 8, playing on a playground. He is in critical condition at a Chicago hospital after his spine was severed by a bullet that entered his chest Monday in Monday’s mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
Afternoon Edition
Highland Park shooting victim’s fight for survival, Larry Hoover’s bid to undo life sentence, more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Amin_King.jpg
Sports Media
Adam Amin belongs on Fox’s No. 2 NFL team
Amin and Joe Davis are the favorites for the play-by-play job, which comes with some prime matchups and playoff games.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Oscar Colas with the White Sox during spring training.
White Sox
White Sox’ Futures Game OF Oscar Colas is ‘a joy to watch’
Oscar Colas will be White Sox’ lone representative at the Futures Game July 16 in Los Angeles.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong chases a fly ball during minor league mini camp at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, AZ.
Cubs
Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong selected for 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game
The Cubs acquired Crow-Armstrong from the Mets last summer in a trade for Javy Báez, Trevor Williams and cash.
By Maddie Lee
 
A flag flies at half staff Wednesday at a memorial site near Central and St. Johns avenues in downtown Highland Park.
The lives lost in Highland Park July 4 parade mass shooting
By Sun-Times staff
 
Film scholar Jacqueline Stewart arrives at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in June.
Movies and TV
Chicago’s Jacqueline Stewart director and president of Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Stewart is a Chicago native and a 2021 MacArthur Foundation Fellow known for her contributions to film studies and advocacy for film preservation.
By LINDSEY BAHR | AP Film Writer
 
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur returns to Germany’s Tatjana Maria in a women’s singles semifinal match at Wimbledon.
Tennis
Ons Jabeur is first African woman to reach Grand Slam final after win in Wimbledon semis
The No. 3-seeded Jabeur, a 27-year-old from Tunisia, got past her good friend Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in an up-and-down semifinal at a sun-splashed Centre Court on Thursday.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 
Rolling Meadows’ Cameron Christie (24) shoots the ball in the game against St. Patrick during the Riverside-Brookfield Shootout.
High School Basketball
A look back at June’s breakout teams and players
The stakes were raised in June as college coaches evaluated the top prospects in Illinois while playing with their high school teams.
By Joe Henricksen
 
