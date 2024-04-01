About Us

Winner of eight Pulitzer Prizes, the Chicago Sun-Times was founded in 1948 through a merger of the Chicago Sun and the Daily Times. It’s known for hard-hitting investigative reporting, in-depth political coverage, timely behind-the-scenes sports analysis and insightful entertainment and cultural coverage. In 2022, it became part of the Chicago Public Media family of companies and now operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. You can download our latest financial report here.

Board of Directors

Adrienne King

Matt Moog

Lerry Knox

Kristen Mack

Aretae Ortiz Wyler

Diversity

We are committed to diversity in our daily news report, in the communities we serve and in the staffing of our newsroom — realizing that we, like other newsrooms, need to improve on staffing to reflect the diversity of the region we cover.

In terms of racial and ethnic identity, our newsroom is 64% white, 14% Black, 12% Hispanic, 8% percent Asian, and 2% two or more races. Our news staff is 63% male and 37% female (including transgender). This compares to a February 2022 newsroom that was 70% white, 15% Black, 11% Hispanic, and 4% Asian; as well as 69% male and 31% female. Since February 2022, 67% of new hires have made us more diverse.

Our audience comprises 57% people of color, according to a third-party survey conducted in April 2023.

Read the Chicago Sun-Times’ 2022 diversity report here . The Sun-Times became part of Chicago Public Media in January 2022. Read the Chicago Public Media diversity report here .

Masthead

Leadership

Executive Editor: Jennifer Kho

Chief Product Officer: Matt Watson

Managing Editor, News: Dave Newbart

Editorial Director, Strategy and Operations: Kaitlyn Jakola

Deputy Managing Editor, Enterprise and Investigations: Paul Saltzman

Deputy Managing Editor, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion/Administration and Planning: Norman Parish

Director of Newsroom Culture and Community Engagement/Columnist: Mary Mitchell

Senior Director, Audience: Angela Massino

Editorial Board

News

Features

Money

Politics & Government

Public Safety & Justice

Race, Class & Communities

Weekends & Special Projects

Ari Soglin, Weekend & Special Projects editor

Sports

Staff Columnists

Audience

Production

Head of Print Production: Joel Carlson

Page One Design Editor: Bryan Barker

Assistant News and Design Editor: Eric White

News Copy Editor: Jeffrey Britt

Sports Page Design Editors: Matt Corradino, Rob Hollingsworth, Akiko Spencer

Sports Copy Editors: Bob Mazzoni, Humberto Perez

Page Design Editors: Dennis Sabo, John Silver

News Page Design Editor: Rich Zamudio, Kacie Trimble

Visuals