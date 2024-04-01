About Us
Winner of eight Pulitzer Prizes, the Chicago Sun-Times was founded in 1948 through a merger of the Chicago Sun and the Daily Times. It’s known for hard-hitting investigative reporting, in-depth political coverage, timely behind-the-scenes sports analysis and insightful entertainment and cultural coverage. In 2022, it became part of the Chicago Public Media family of companies and now operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. You can download our latest financial report here.
Diversity
We are committed to diversity in our daily news report, in the communities we serve and in the staffing of our newsroom — realizing that we, like other newsrooms, need to improve on staffing to reflect the diversity of the region we cover.
In terms of racial and ethnic identity, our newsroom is 64% white, 14% Black, 12% Hispanic, 8% percent Asian, and 2% two or more races. Our news staff is 63% male and 37% female (including transgender). This compares to a February 2022 newsroom that was 70% white, 15% Black, 11% Hispanic, and 4% Asian; as well as 69% male and 31% female. Since February 2022, 67% of new hires have made us more diverse.
Our audience comprises 57% people of color, according to a third-party survey conducted in April 2023.
Read the Chicago Sun-Times’ 2022 diversity report here. The Sun-Times became part of Chicago Public Media in January 2022. Read the Chicago Public Media diversity report here.
Masthead
Leadership
- Executive Editor: Jennifer Kho
- Chief Product Officer: Matt Watson
- Managing Editor, News: Dave Newbart
- Editorial Director, Strategy and Operations: Kaitlyn Jakola
- Deputy Managing Editor, Enterprise and Investigations: Paul Saltzman
- Deputy Managing Editor, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion/Administration and Planning: Norman Parish
- Director of Newsroom Culture and Community Engagement/Columnist: Mary Mitchell
- Senior Director, Audience: Angela Massino
Editorial Board
- Editorial Page Editor: Lorraine Forte
- Editorial Board Members: Lee Bey, Thomas Frisbie, Marlen Garcia, Rummana Hussain
News
- Director of Metro News: Bill Ruminski
- Assistant News Editors: Scott Fornek, Dorothy Hernandez, Saji Mathai, Rose Sobol
- Digital Copy Editor: Angela Myers
- General Assignment Reporters: Emmanuel Camarillo, Kade Heather, Cindy Hernandez, Violet Miller, Mary Norkol, Mohammad Samra, Sophie Sherry, David Struett, Kaitlin Washburn
Features
- Features Editor: Miriam Di Nunzio
- Assistant Features Editor: Darel Jevens
- Features Reporter: Stefano Esposito
- Profiles Reporter: Mitch Dudek
- Features Reporter: Erica Thompson
- La Voz Editor and Assistant Audience Engagement Editor: Jackie Serrato
- La Voz Assistant Editor and Audience Engagement Specialist: Ambar Colón
Money
- Money Editor: Subrina Hudson
- Consumer Investigations Watchdogs Reporter: Stephanie Zimmermann
- Small Business Reporter: Amy Yee
- Development Reporter: Abby Miller
Politics & Government
- Politics Editor: Alex Rodriguez
- Deputy Politics and Government Editor: John O’Neill
- City Hall Reporter: Fran Spielman
- Political Reporter: Tina Sfondeles
- Staff Reporter: Mitchell Armentrout
- Washington Bureau Chief: Lynn Sweet
- Watchdog Reporters: Tim Novak, Robert Herguth
Public Safety & Justice
- Public Safety and Justice Editor: Dan Haar
- Assistant Editor/Reporter, Public Safety: Tom Schuba
- Federal Courts Reporter: Jon Seidel
- Staff Reporters: Andy Grimm, Matt Hendrickson
- Watchdogs Reporter: Frank Main
Race, Class & Communities
- Race, Class and Communities Editor: Candi Meriwether
- Assistant Editor/Reporter, Race Class & Communities: Brett Chase
- Education Staff Reporter: Nader Issa
- Social Justice Reporter: Elvia Malagón
- Report for America Reporter: Mariah Rush
- Watchdogs Reporter: Lauren FitzPatrick
Weekends & Special Projects
- Ari Soglin, Weekend & Special Projects editor
Sports
- Deputy Managing Editor, Sports: Chris De Luca
- Deputy Sports Editor: Jeff Agrest
- Digital Sports Editor: Gene Farris
- Bears Staff Reporters: Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser
- Blackhawks Staff Reporter: Ben Pope
- Bulls Staff Reporter: Joe Cowley
- Columnists: Rick Morrissey, Rick Telander
- Cubs Staff Reporter: Maddie Lee
- High School Sports Staff Reporter: Michael O’Brien
- Sky and Red Stars Staff Reporter: Annie Costabile
- Staff Reporter and Columnist: Steve Greenberg
- Staff Reporter: Mark Potash
- White Sox Staff Reporter: Daryl Van Schouwen
- Report for America Staff Reporter: Kyle Williams
Staff Columnists
- News: Michael Sneed, Neil Steinberg
- Entertainment: Richard Roeper
- Lifestyle: Mary Mitchell
Audience
- Deputy Director, Audience: Satchel Price
- Newsletter Reporter: Matt Moore
- Audience Analyst: Charles Tharpe
- Audience Engagement Producer and Columnist: Ismael Pérez
- Audience Engagement Specialists: Katie Anthony, Katelyn Haas, Nyarai Khepra, Ellery Jones
Production
- Head of Print Production: Joel Carlson
- Page One Design Editor: Bryan Barker
- Assistant News and Design Editor: Eric White
- News Copy Editor: Jeffrey Britt
- Sports Page Design Editors: Matt Corradino, Rob Hollingsworth, Akiko Spencer
- Sports Copy Editors: Bob Mazzoni, Humberto Perez
- Page Design Editors: Dennis Sabo, John Silver
- News Page Design Editor: Rich Zamudio, Kacie Trimble
Visuals
- Director of Digital Operations: Brian Ernst
- Assistant Photo Editor/Visual Journalist: Ashlee Rezin
- Visual Journalists: Tyler LaRiviere, Pat Nabong, Anthony Vazquez
- Video Editor: Zubaer Khan
- Interactives Editor: Justin Myers
- Data Visualization Developer: Jesse Howe