Terms of Sale for Print and Digital Products

Terms of Sale Terms of Sale: Digital Products

Last updated March 23, 2022



IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ THESE TERMS OF SALE – DIGITAL PRODUCTS CAREFULLY, AS THESE TERMS AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS. THESE TERMS GOVERN YOUR PURCHASE OF CHICAGO SUN-TIMES DIGITAL PRODUCTS. YOUR USE OF DIGITAL PRODUCTS ESTABLISHES YOUR AGREEMENT TO THESE TERMS AND THE CHICAGO SUN-TIMES



1. Digital Products



“Digital Products” refers to all digital offerings, including



2. Digital Product Subscription Auto-Renewal



Your Digital Product Subscription will AUTOMATICALLY RENEW at the end of the period indicated in your initial Subscription order or any subsequent Subscription renewal (“Billing Period”), unless you cancel your Subscription or it is terminated by Sun-Times. YOU WILL NOT NECESSARILY RECEIVE A NOTIFICATION FROM SUN-TIMES OF ANY SUCH SUBSCRIPTION AUTOMATIC RENEWAL.



If you began your Subscription with a promotional rate, your Subscription will automatically renew at the regular Subscription rate indicated in your initial Subscription order.



You can access information regarding your next scheduled Subscription payment at any time by logging-in to



3. Price Changes



You acknowledge Sun-Times’ right to change Subscription fees at any time. Sun-Times will notify you if your then-current regular Subscription fee changes from the amount then in effect. You will have an opportunity to cancel your Subscription at that time. If you do not cancel your Subscription, you will be charged the new Subscription fee during the next Billing Period.



4. Cancellations



You may cancel your Subscription at any time by logging-in to



5. Billing Period



Sun-Times will charge a Subscription fee at the commencement of your Subscription or, if applicable, at the end of your free trial period, and automatically on the first calendar day of each Billing Period thereafter unless and until you cancel your Subscription or it is terminated by Sun-Times.



6. Payment Method



You may pay for your Subscription with a major debit or credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or PayPal (“Payment Method”). You may edit your Payment Method information by logging-in to



7. Billing and Recurring Billing



By placing an order for a Subscription, you authorize Sun-Times to charge you, at the beginning of each Billing Period, the Subscription rate then in effect. Sun-Times will automatically bill your Payment Method on the first day of each Billing Period. The amount charged in any given Billing Period may vary for reasons that may include price changes or changing your Subscription, and you authorize Sun-Times to charge your Payment Method for any such varying amount in each Billing Period. You further acknowledge Sun-Times’ right to change the timing for such billing for any reason.



8. Refunds



Payments are non-refundable, and there are no refunds or credits for partially used Billing Periods. However, Sun-Times reserves the right to issue refunds or credits at its sole discretion. The issuance of a refund or credit in any instance does not create a future obligation for Sun-Times to issue the same or similar refund or credit.



9. Changes to Digital Products and Access



Sun-Times reserves the right to modify or terminate the content, type and availability of its Digital Products at any time. If Sun-Times temporarily reduces or eliminates the charge for content or access that you are currently paying for under different terms, you will not receive a refund. If any or all Digital Products are temporarily unavailable, you will not receive a refund.



10. Cancellations by Sun-Times



Sun-Times reserves the right to suspend or terminate your Subscription for any reason, with or without notice and without further obligation. You will not be entitled to a refund in these circumstances. However, Sun-Times reserves the right to issue refunds or credits at its sole discretion. The issuance of a refund or credit in any instance does not create a future obligation for Sun-Times to issue the same or similar refund or credit.



11. Electronic Communications Disclosure and Consent



By purchasing a Subscription, you consent to receive disclosures, statements, receipts or any other information relevant to your account and Subscription (“Electronic Communications”) from Sun-Times in electronic form, including by posting them on the Chicago Sun-Times website at



In order to receive Electronic Communications, you must have a device and operating system software that will support and permit a connection to the internet, a software program that can read and display PDFs, and an internet browser supported by Sun-Times. Your access to this page verifies that your system and device meet these requirements. You also confirm that you have access to the necessary equipment and are able to receive, open, store, and print Electronic Communications. Sun-Times will notify you if there are any material changes to the necessary hardware or software to receive, open, store, or print Electronic Communications.



You must keep your primary email address current. You may change your primary email address by logging-in to



You have the right to receive a paper copy of Electronic Communications and may request one by emailing customerservice@suntimes.com or by calling 888-848-4637.



You may withdraw your consent to receive Electronic Communications by emailing



12. Changes to the Terms of Sale – Digital Products



Sun-Times reserves the right to modify or rescind any aspect of its Terms of Sale – Digital Products. When such changes are made, the Sun-Times will make a copy of the new Terms of Sale available to you at

Terms of Sale: Print Products

Last updated March 23, 2022

IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ THESE TERMS OF SALE – PRINT PRODUCTS CAREFULLY, AS THESE TERMS AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS. THESE TERMS GOVERN YOUR PURCHASE OF CHICAGO SUN-TIMES PRINT PRODUCTS.

1. Print Products

“Print Products” refers to home delivery of the print edition of the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper by Chicago Sun-Times Media, Inc. (“Sun-Times”). Print Product offers are valid and available only in locations within the Sun-Times home-delivery area.

2. Access to Digital Products

Sun-Times may also provide you with access to some or all digital offerings, including https://www.suntimes.com, mobile site, tablet and mobile apps, and E-paper, provided by Sun-Times (“Digital Products”). By accessing such Digital Products you agree to the Sun-Times TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY NOTICE.

Sun-Times reserves the right to terminate or modify the content, type, and availability of such Digital Products at any time. Such termination or modification will not entitle you to a refund. If any or all Digital Products are temporarily unavailable, you will not receive a refund.

3. Subscription Auto-Renewal

If you select the “AutoRenew” option, your Print Product subscription (“Subscription”) will AUTOMATICALLY RENEW at the end of the period indicated in your initial Subscription order or any subsequent Subscription renewal (“Billing Period”), unless you cancel your Subscription or it is terminated by Sun-Times. YOU WILL NOT NECESSARILY RECEIVE A NOTIFICATION FROM SUN-TIMES OF ANY SUCH SUBSCRIPTION AUTOMATIC RENEWAL.

If you began your Subscription with a promotional rate, your Subscription will automatically renew at the regular Subscription rate indicated in your initial Subscription order.

You can access information regarding your next scheduled Subscription payment at any time by accessing the “Manage Account” section of the www.suntimes.com website or by calling 888-848-4637.

4. Price Changes

You acknowledge Sun-Times’ right to change Subscription fees at any time. Sun-Times will notify you if your then-current regular Subscription fee changes from the amount then in effect. You will have an opportunity to cancel your Subscription at that time. If you do not cancel your Subscription and have selected the “AutoRenew” option, you will be charged the new Subscription fee for the next Billing Period

5. Cancellations

You may cancel your Subscription at any time by accessing the “Manage Account” section of the www.suntimes.com website or by calling 888-848-4637. If you select the “AutoRenew” option, in order to avoid being billed for the next Billing Period’s Subscription fee you must cancel your Subscription’s automatic renewal before it renews each Billing Period. Your cancellation will become effective at the end of your then-current Billing Period, and you will retain access to your Subscription during that time. Cancellation will only affect future Billing Periods. If you purchased a Subscription through a third party, you may also be subject to that third party’s cancellation policies and procedures.

6. Grace Period

Deliveries of the Print Product will continue for a 21-day period (“Grace Period”) past the expiration date of your Print Product subscription (“Subscription”) unless you cancel your Subscription by calling (888) 848-4637. You will be billed for all deliveries of the Print Product during the Grace Period.

7. Billing Period

Sun-Times will charge a Subscription fee at the commencement of your Subscription. If you select the “AutoRenew” option, your Subscription will renew automatically on the first day of each Billing Period thereafter unless and until you cancel your Subscription or it is terminated by Sun-Times.

Your Subscription may also include delivery of up to 10 premium editions each year. Your Subscription account will be charged an additional fee of at least $2 for each such edition, in a Billing Period when one or more premium edition is published. Each such additional fee will be deducted from your Subscription payment, which will shorten the length of your Billing Period. If you select the “AutoRenew” option, your subscription will therefore renew at the end of the shortened Billing Period for the amount of time you selected in your initial Subscription order or any subsequent Subscription renewal.

8. Payment Method

You may pay for your Subscription with a major credit card or through direct debit from your bank account (“Payment Method”). You may edit your Payment Method information by accessing the “Manage Account” section of the www.suntimes.com website or by calling 888-848-4637. If your payment is unsuccessful by reason of insufficient funds, expiration, or for any other reason, you will be responsible for any uncollected amount.

9. Billing and Recurring Billing

By placing an order for a Subscription, you authorize Sun-Times to charge you the Subscription rate then in effect. If you select the “AutoRenew” option, you authorize Sun-Times to automatically bill your Payment Method up to seven days prior to each Billing Period. The amount charged in any given Billing Period may vary for reasons that may include price changes or changing your Subscription, and you authorize Sun-Times to charge your Payment Method for any such varying amount in each Billing Period. You further acknowledge Sun-Times’ right to change the timing for such billing for any reason.

10. Refunds

Payments are non-refundable, and there are no refunds or credits for partially used Billing Periods. However, Sun-Times reserves the right to issue refunds or credits at its sole discretion. The issuance of a refund or credit in any instance does not create a future obligation for Sun-Times to issue the same or similar refund or credit.

11. Changes to Print Products

Sun-Times reserves the right to modify or terminate the content, type, and availability of its Print Products at any time. If Sun-Times temporarily reduces or eliminates the charge for content or access that you are currently paying for under different terms, you will not receive a refund.

12. Cancellations by Sun-Times

Sun-Times reserves the right to suspend or terminate your Subscription for any reason, with or without notice and without further obligation. You will not be entitled to a refund in these circumstances. However, Sun-Times reserves the right to issue refunds or credits at its sole discretion. The issuance of a refund or credit in any instance does not create a future obligation for Sun-Times to issue the same or similar refund or credit.

13. Electronic Communications Disclosure and Consent

By providing the Sun-Times with an email address associated with your Subscription, you consent to receive disclosures, statements, receipts or any other information relevant to your account and Subscription (“Electronic Communications”) from Sun-Times in electronic form, including by posting them on the Chicago Sun-Times website at www.suntimes.com, emailing them to the email address provided, or making them available to you through the “Manage Account” section of the Sun-Times website.

In order to receive Electronic Communications, you must have a device and operating system software that will support and permit a connection to the internet, a software program that can read and display PDFs, and an internet browser supported by Sun-Times. Your access to this page verifies that your system and device meet these requirements. You also confirm that you have access to the necessary equipment and are able to receive, open, store, and print Electronic Communications. Sun-Times will notify you if there are any material changes to the necessary hardware or software to receive, open, store, or print Electronic Communications.

You must keep your primary email address current. You may change your primary email address by accessing the “Manage Account” section of the www.suntimes.com website or by calling 888-848-4637. You agree that Electronic Communications sent to the primary email address provided by you that is incorrect, out of date, blocked by your service provider, or cannot be received due to your failure to maintain the above system requirements or for any other reason, will still be deemed to have been provided to you.

You have the right to receive a paper copy of Electronic Communications and may request one by emailing customerservice@suntimes.com or by calling 888-848-4637.

You may withdraw your consent to receive Electronic Communications by emailing customerservice@suntimes.com or by calling 888-848-4637.

14. Changes to the Terms of Sale – Print Products

Sun-Times reserves the right to modify or rescind any aspect of its Terms of Sale – Print Products. When such changes are made, the Sun-Times will make a copy of the new Terms of Sale available to you at www.suntimes.com. You may also request a written copy of the Terms of Sale – Print Products by e-mailing customerservice@suntimes.com or calling 888-848-4637.

