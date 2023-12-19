Money
Seven people are being rehoused through the city, while 15 people declined the offer, officials said.
Pocketbook Issues
A split decision from the Illinois Commerce Commission rejected the $1.5 billion rate increase. That means Chicagoans will see much smaller electric bill increases than expected in the new year.
Some of the ways scammers have used QR codes are by placing fraudulent QR codes on parking meters or by posing as legitimate businesses.
About 500 artists from around the country have set up shop for the event at the Merchandise Mart, which has become a holiday shopping destination for an estimated 50,000 patrons.
Housing & Development
A single mother who earlier this month closed on an East Garfield Park single-family home became the CHA’s new down payment program’s first recipient.
Worried about being priced out of their community, a group is exploring how to buy a building together and live there: “I don’t want to leave,” one person says. “There are many people who love Little Village but had to leave.”
Located in southwest Florida, Cape Coral boasts an intricate network of canals that stretches 400 miles and lush golf courses.
Small Business
Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican Cultural Center and its partners held a lighting ceremony to kick off a variety of events leading up to Three Kings Day on Jan. 6.
Three Chicago chefs received a grant from the Black Kitchen Initiative, which awarded $1 million in total to 62 Black food business owners this year.
The nonprofit incubator mHUB and battery manufacturer NanoGraf opened facilities in a part of town that’s evolving into an innovation center.
