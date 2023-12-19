The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023

A man moves a tent before cleaning begins under a viaduct in the West Loop where a homeless encampment has grown over recent months.
West Loop
Controversial West Loop homeless encampment cleared for street cleaning
Seven people are being rehoused through the city, while 15 people declined the offer, officials said.
By Mary Norkol
 
People looking for their lost luggage line up outside Southwest Airlines’ office near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott.
Business
Southwest Airlines reaches $140 million settlement over holiday flight-canceling meltdown last year
By David Koenig | AP
 
The District 1860 residential and retail complex is an array of beige and tan colored buildings of varied heights, standing on a street corner with blue sky around.
Chicago Enterprise
In Lincolnwood, suburban chic succeeds ratty old Purple Hotel
By David Roeder
 
James Lee, owner of CHILEE Oil, speaks to a customer Saturday during Renegade Craft fair
Art
At the Renegade holiday market, the vendors’ stories are as unique as the gifts
By Erica Thompson
 
A view of Fermilab in Batavia. Researchers are examining the possibility of building a revolutionary new particle collider there.
Technology
Fermilab’s ‘muon shot’ could see suburban lab become site of revolutionary particle collider
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Pocketbook Issues
A ComEd truck in Uptown. On Thursday, the Illinois Commerce Commission turned down a $1.5 billion rate hike sought by ComEd.
Consumer Affairs
Smaller electric bill increases for Chicagoans as regulators pull plug on ComEd’s rate-hike bid
A split decision from the Illinois Commerce Commission rejected the $1.5 billion rate increase. That means Chicagoans will see much smaller electric bill increases than expected in the new year.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
A QR code is displayed by a spectator as they arrive on day one of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 08, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.
Consumer Affairs
QR code scams put personal data at risk, FTC warns
Some of the ways scammers have used QR codes are by placing fraudulent QR codes on parking meters or by posing as legitimate businesses.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Donzell Gordon, founder of Donzell Creative Works, wraps a wooden gnome for a customer on Saturday during the One of a Kind Holiday Show at the Merchandise Mart.
Entertainment and Culture
‘Massive’ One of a Kind Holiday Show draws tens of thousands to Chicago to benefit small businesses
About 500 artists from around the country have set up shop for the event at the Merchandise Mart, which has become a holiday shopping destination for an estimated 50,000 patrons.
By Erica Thompson
 
Housing & Development
Samantha Stokes, a first time homeowner, stands in the front of her brand new East Garfield Park home that she shares with her teenage daughter, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Stokes is the first person to close on a home as part of a new program the Chicago Housing Authority is rolling out for first-time homebuyers. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago
$20,000 grant from CHA puts homeownership within residents’ reach
A single mother who earlier this month closed on an East Garfield Park single-family home became the CHA’s new down payment program’s first recipient.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Maria de la Luz Rodriguez hands out fliers to her community meeting set for Monday at 5 p.m. about Cooperativa La Villita in Little Village. The group aims to explore starting their own housing cooperative in the neighborhood to try to fend off gentrification and displacement.
Little Village
Fighting gentrification in Little Village, residents look to create a housing co-op
Worried about being priced out of their community, a group is exploring how to buy a building together and live there: “I don’t want to leave,” one person says. “There are many people who love Little Village but had to leave.”
By Elvia Malagón
 
A sign reads “Welcome to Cape Coral. You’ll Like the Attitude in Paradise.”
News
Cape-tivated: Chicagoans dream of relocating to coastal Florida city, data show
Located in southwest Florida, Cape Coral boasts an intricate network of canals that stretches 400 miles and lush golf courses.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
Small Business
The Humboldt Park Puerto Rican flag seen at Western and Division, which acts as the neighborhood’s gateway, sits lit up for the first time since its installation in 1995.
News
Steel flags on Paseo Boricua shine bright with new lights to illuminate the holiday season
Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican Cultural Center and its partners held a lighting ceremony to kick off a variety of events leading up to Three Kings Day on Jan. 6.
By Ambar Colón
 
Quinton McNair, Army veteran and owner of Strigglebeard Bakery, wears a shirt with his logo and stands behind a group of cupcakes and cookies that he’s baked.
Food and Restaurants
Nationwide grant program is helping 3 Black chefs elevate their Chicago restaurants
Three Chicago chefs received a grant from the Black Kitchen Initiative, which awarded $1 million in total to 62 Black food business owners this year.
By Erica Thompson
 
John Welin, mHUB’s shop director, left, shows University of Illinois Chicago student Mahanoor Murtaza how to use a laser cutter at mHUB’s new headquarters Thursday.
Chicago Enterprise
Near West Side ventures seed growth in Chicago manufacturing
The nonprofit incubator mHUB and battery manufacturer NanoGraf opened facilities in a part of town that’s evolving into an innovation center.
By David Roeder
 
