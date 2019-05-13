 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Politics

Political news, including Chicago City Hall, Cook County government, Chicago and county elections, the latest from Washington and Springfield and more.

Conrad Black, former Chicago Sun-Times owner, gets full pardon from Trump

By Sun-Times staff

Legal pot concerns: Everything from impaired driving to erectile dysfunction?

By Tina Sfondeles

Ald. Proco ‘Joe’ Moreno hit with insurance fraud, obstruction of justice charges

Ald. Moreno was given an I-bond and ordered released on his own recognizance during a bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

By Andy Grimm and Matthew Hendrickson

Todd Stroger and Toni Preckwinkle to meet again?

Stroger says that his former bitter rival has agreed to sit down with him to talk politics on WVON. He called their differences "old time stuff now."

By Rachel Hinton

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot names lawyer as chief equity officer

Candace Moore will be responsible for shaping an office tasked with uprooting one of the city’s most entrenched problems — inequity in every sector.

By Mary Mitchell

Lightfoot outlines ambitious agenda for her first 100 days at City Hall

City finances top the mayor-elect’s list — and not simply because she must introduce her first city budget just over four months after taking office.

By Fran Spielman

Seadog organizer who called out Pritzker loses job, claims retaliation

The cruise company, once owned by Pritzker, told Billy Dean he no longer had a job with the company, a week after Pritzker sold it.

By Ryan Smith

Abortion rights advocates promise legal battles ahead if Alabama bill is enacted

Abortion rights advocates urged Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to reject the bill and vowed swift legal action if it is enacted.

By Associated Press

Lightfoot still hopes to alter much-maligned parking meter deal

Lightfoot said it’s time to try again now that private investors have recouped their $1.16 billion investment — with 65 years left on a 75-year lease.

By Fran Spielman

Lightfoot promises to ‘blow up all the old concepts’ as she remakes City Council

The mayor-elect openly acknowledged the May 29 reorganization vote will be her first test of Council muscle — and it's one she can’t afford to lose.

By Fran Spielman

DCFS review: Information lacking, investigators and case managers not in sync

The review evaluated the state's Intact Family Services. About 85% of those cases are handled by private companies, with the rest by the state.

By Tina Sfondeles

After troopers killed, Pritzker pushes bills to protect ‘our heroes’ on roadway

A question about Scott's Law would also be included in a written question on the driver's license test, should the legislation pass.

By Tina Sfondeles

Lightfoot says she’s filled out her City Council lineup but won’t disclose it

The mayor-elect plans to add several new committees to the existing roster of 16, paying for that expansion by slashing the Finance Committee budget.

By Fran Spielman

Aldermen to be stripped of absolute power over licenses and permits, not zoning

Aldermen emerged somewhat relieved from closed-door briefings about the executive order Lightfoot plans to issue on inauguration day.

By Fran Spielman

Game of Thrones Chicago style? — Lightfoot heading for battle royal with Council

It was a portentous day in the lead up to Monday’s swearing-in ceremonies for both Lightfoot and the new City Council.

By Mark Brown

Emboldened Ramirez-Rosa to re-introduce most extreme civilian police review plan

The proposed Civilian Police Accountability Council would have one elected representative from each of the city’s 22 police districts.

By Fran Spielman

Progressive CTU leaders face challengers looking to ‘refocus’ in Friday election

More than 25,000 CTU members will vote Friday in the organization's first contested election in six years, as contract talks with the city drag on.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Cook County commissioners get earful about soon-to-be-destroyed gang database

Activists say they want to question Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, or someone from his staff, before the database is destroyed.

By Stefano Esposito

Howard Stern writes in new book about big regret, cancer scare and evolving

Stern says part of being "a good interviewer" means "you have to be willing to let somebody else shine."

By Erin Jensen | USA TODAY

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announces bid for 2020 Democratic presidential race

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announces bid for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

By Phil Drake | USA Today

Chicagoans to send ‘Memo to the Mayor’ via ‘On the Table’ conversations Tuesday

Groups will gather around the city Tuesday to create memos that make up a people-generated plan for Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot's first year in office.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika

Rarely used Illinois law could help in fight to get tainted drugs off street

"Since 2015, 2,600 people have died just in Chicago from drug-overdoses and only one case has resulted in a drug-induced homicide case..."

By Mary Mitchell

Trump targets surplus Pell Grant money for NASA’s budget boost

The Trump administration is hoping to shift money for Pell Grants for college education to fund new spending, including a $1.6 billion bump for NASA.

By Associated Press

Lightfoot says ‘no muscling of anybody’ to fund inauguration, transition

Lightfoot no apologies for a fundraising campaign she called "standard fare" and "consistent with my views around good government."

By Fran Spielman

Robocalls targeted by legislative crackdown

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin pledged to not use robocalls again for campaign purposes.

By Mitch Dudek

Pritzker: ‘No concerns’ about fed probe of property tax appeal

An attorney for the Pritzkers said: "We are confident that any further review of the matter will show that the appropriate rules were followed."

By Tina Sfondeles

Facebook boots Farrakhan, but whom does he harm? Himself, mostly

Farrakhan's bigotry, like most self-administered poison, it is destructive primarily to the possessor; the career of Farrakhan is ample proof.

By Neil Steinberg

Tickets now available to Lightfoot inauguration; other event details released

Up to two free tickets can be requested at www.BetterTogetherChicago.com for the May 20 ceremony at Wintrust Arena.

By Sun-Times staff

UIC full-time faculty reach tentative contract deal with school, averting strike

About 93 percent of UIC United Faculty members voted to authorize a strike earlier this month after nearly a year of contract negotiations.

By Nirmal Mulaikal

Watchdog should stay, call ‘balls and strikes’ despite our friendship: Lightfoot

"He’s a person of integrity ... his office is staffed with lots of people who are professionals and they’re gonna do their job," Lightfoot said.

By Fran Spielman

Psychologist: After Laquan shooting, Van Dyke hesitant to chase man with gun

Van Dyke recalled having a 'death grip on the passenger-side door,' and thinking, 'I don't want to go to this,'" psychologist Laurence Miller wrote.

By Andy Grimm

The Rahmwalk? Emanuel strengthens case to have Riverwalk named after him

The final revamped section of the Riverwalk will have nine new vendors, 10,000 square feet of recreational spaces and public seating for 500.

By Fran Spielman

Lightfoot schedules Tuesday briefings on her plan to end aldermanic prerogative

Ald. Anthony Beale warned that if a commissioner says "they’re not gonna listen to the aldermen ... they’re not gonna get my vote for confirmation."

By Fran Spielman
