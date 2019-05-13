Political news, including Chicago City Hall, Cook County government, Chicago and county elections, the latest from Washington and Springfield and more.
Ald. Moreno was given an I-bond and ordered released on his own recognizance during a bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Stroger says that his former bitter rival has agreed to sit down with him to talk politics on WVON. He called their differences "old time stuff now."
Candace Moore will be responsible for shaping an office tasked with uprooting one of the city’s most entrenched problems — inequity in every sector.
City finances top the mayor-elect’s list — and not simply because she must introduce her first city budget just over four months after taking office.
The cruise company, once owned by Pritzker, told Billy Dean he no longer had a job with the company, a week after Pritzker sold it.
Abortion rights advocates urged Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to reject the bill and vowed swift legal action if it is enacted.
Lightfoot said it’s time to try again now that private investors have recouped their $1.16 billion investment — with 65 years left on a 75-year lease.
The mayor-elect openly acknowledged the May 29 reorganization vote will be her first test of Council muscle — and it's one she can’t afford to lose.
The review evaluated the state's Intact Family Services. About 85% of those cases are handled by private companies, with the rest by the state.
A question about Scott's Law would also be included in a written question on the driver's license test, should the legislation pass.
The mayor-elect plans to add several new committees to the existing roster of 16, paying for that expansion by slashing the Finance Committee budget.
Aldermen emerged somewhat relieved from closed-door briefings about the executive order Lightfoot plans to issue on inauguration day.
It was a portentous day in the lead up to Monday’s swearing-in ceremonies for both Lightfoot and the new City Council.
The proposed Civilian Police Accountability Council would have one elected representative from each of the city’s 22 police districts.
More than 25,000 CTU members will vote Friday in the organization's first contested election in six years, as contract talks with the city drag on.
Subscribe to our breaking news mailing list
Activists say they want to question Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, or someone from his staff, before the database is destroyed.
Stern says part of being "a good interviewer" means "you have to be willing to let somebody else shine."
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announces bid for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Groups will gather around the city Tuesday to create memos that make up a people-generated plan for Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot's first year in office.
"Since 2015, 2,600 people have died just in Chicago from drug-overdoses and only one case has resulted in a drug-induced homicide case..."
The Trump administration is hoping to shift money for Pell Grants for college education to fund new spending, including a $1.6 billion bump for NASA.
Lightfoot no apologies for a fundraising campaign she called "standard fare" and "consistent with my views around good government."
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin pledged to not use robocalls again for campaign purposes.
An attorney for the Pritzkers said: "We are confident that any further review of the matter will show that the appropriate rules were followed."
Farrakhan's bigotry, like most self-administered poison, it is destructive primarily to the possessor; the career of Farrakhan is ample proof.
Up to two free tickets can be requested at www.BetterTogetherChicago.com for the May 20 ceremony at Wintrust Arena.
About 93 percent of UIC United Faculty members voted to authorize a strike earlier this month after nearly a year of contract negotiations.
"He’s a person of integrity ... his office is staffed with lots of people who are professionals and they’re gonna do their job," Lightfoot said.
Van Dyke recalled having a 'death grip on the passenger-side door,' and thinking, 'I don't want to go to this,'" psychologist Laurence Miller wrote.
The final revamped section of the Riverwalk will have nine new vendors, 10,000 square feet of recreational spaces and public seating for 500.
Ald. Anthony Beale warned that if a commissioner says "they’re not gonna listen to the aldermen ... they’re not gonna get my vote for confirmation."