Latin School of Chicago buys historic Lurie Mansion

The Lurie Mansion, located at North Dearborn Parkway, was purchased last Friday by the Latin School of Chicago. | Rachel Hinton/Sun-Times

The Latin School of Chicago will be the new owners of the historic Lurie Mansion on North Dearborn Parkway in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood.

The deal was finalized last Friday for $12 million, a spokesperson for the school said. The sprawling mansion, which features 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and an elevator, was originally priced at $18 million. It is located just north of Latin’s Lower School building.

Randall Dunn, head of school, said in a statement that “immediate plans for its use include utilizing the building for administrative purposes and the landscaped courtyard as a play space for Latin’s youngest students.”

“As an urban school, we don’t often get an opportunity like the Lurie property presents,” Dunn said. “The additional building and open space will allow us to do a better job meeting the needs of our students.”