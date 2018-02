53-year-old man shot, seriously wounded in West Pullman

A 53-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded early Saturday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man was found shot in the abdomen at 12:04 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 100 block of East 119th Place, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.